We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
A Big Lego Christmas
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Mark Braxton
Do you ever wish you’d invented Lego? Not for the riches – although that would be nice – but for the simple, educational, imagination-firing brilliance of the idea. I still prefer the make-whatever-you-like boxes of bricks from yesteryear – today’s bespoke kits of X-Wings or Mindstorms do rather stretch parental budgets.
Unbelievably, Lego teetered on the brink of bankruptcy in 2001; now it’s the most profitable toymaker, and this blockumentary follows the race to open a London superstore in time for Christmas.
We also meet the superfans: the Belgian woman who tries to attend every store unveiling in the world, and the Sheffield man who’s bought a separate house to hold his ten-million-piece collection. Is that a brick too far?
Summary
Documentary going behind the scenes in the run-up to the opening of the world's biggest Lego store in London's Leicester store, following Duncan - Britain's only certified Lego professional - who is attempting to build a giant model of Tower Bridge using nearly six million bricks. The film also meets Sophie and Michael, two adult fans who unashamedly maintain their love for the brick, and designer Justin, whose first kit - a re-imagining of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine - prepares to hit the shelves.
Cast & Crew
Director
John Deol
Executive Producer
David Cumming
Producer
John Deol
Producer
Claire Small
Education
Have Your Say
What did you think of
A Big Lego Christmas
?
view all comments
(
0
)
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures
6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead?
6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed!
6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day
6h ago