We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

A Big Lego Christmas

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Do you ever wish you’d invented Lego? Not for the riches – although that would be nice – but for the simple, educational, imagination-firing brilliance of the idea. I still prefer the make-whatever-you-like boxes of bricks from yesteryear – today’s bespoke kits of X-Wings or Mindstorms do rather stretch parental budgets.

Unbelievably, Lego teetered on the brink of bankruptcy in 2001; now it’s the most profitable toymaker, and this blockumentary follows the race to open a London superstore in time for Christmas.

We also meet the superfans: the Belgian woman who tries to attend every store unveiling in the world, and the Sheffield man who’s bought a separate house to hold his ten-million-piece collection. Is that a brick too far?

Summary

Documentary going behind the scenes in the run-up to the opening of the world's biggest Lego store in London's Leicester store, following Duncan - Britain's only certified Lego professional - who is attempting to build a giant model of Tower Bridge using nearly six million bricks. The film also meets Sophie and Michael, two adult fans who unashamedly maintain their love for the brick, and designer Justin, whose first kit - a re-imagining of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine - prepares to hit the shelves.

Cast & Crew

Director John Deol
Executive Producer David Cumming
Producer John Deol
Producer Claire Small
Education

Have Your Say What did you think of A Big Lego Christmas?

view all comments (0)
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures 6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead? 6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed! 6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day 6h ago