Review

by Mark Braxton

The spirit of Pratchett and Rowling looms large over this sparkly, gently satirical family fantasy. Sky’s big Christmas Day box of delights takes the orphan heroine of Jasper Fforde’s books and pits her against a scaly fire-breather.



Topically for our pre-Brexit times, it’s set in the Ununited Kingdom, where magic has lost its power. But will kind and gentle Jennifer Strange (Ellise Chappell) live up to her preordained role as the last Dragonslayer?



Played largely for laughs, this colourful confection really takes flight when Jennifer confronts her nemesis (voiced by Richard E Grant), and adults will enjoy spotting the famous faces – including Matt Berry as a covetous king.