We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
The Last Dragonslayer
Repeat
Saturday 5:15pm - 7:30pm
Sky 1
See Repeats
Saturday,
6:15pm - 8:30pm
Sky 1 + 1
Saturday,
9pm - 11pm
Sky 2
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Mark Braxton
The spirit of Pratchett and Rowling looms large over this sparkly, gently satirical family fantasy. Sky’s big Christmas Day box of delights takes the orphan heroine of Jasper Fforde’s books and pits her against a scaly fire-breather.
Topically for our pre-Brexit times, it’s set in the Ununited Kingdom, where magic has lost its power. But will kind and gentle Jennifer Strange (Ellise Chappell) live up to her preordained role as the last Dragonslayer?
Played largely for laughs, this colourful confection really takes flight when Jennifer confronts her nemesis (voiced by Richard E Grant), and adults will enjoy spotting the famous faces – including Matt Berry as a covetous king.
Summary
Orphaned teenager Jennifer Strange is running an employment agency for sorcerers when she discovers her destiny is to become the last dragonslayer. Feature-length fantasy drama based on first of Jasper Fforde's series of novels, starring Ellise Chappell, Ricky Tomlinson and John Bradley.
Cast & Crew
Jennifer Strange
Ellise Chappell
John Bradley
Ricky Tomlinson
Director
Jamie Magnus Stone
Writer
Tom Edge
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Last Dragonslayer
?
view all comments
(
0
)
ADVERTISEMENT
preview |
The Last Dragonslayer is a sparkly and satirical Christmas treat
Wizards, dragons and magic in Sky’s fantasy spectacular…
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest?
28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars?
28 Dec