The Last Dragonslayer

Repeat

Saturday 5:15pm - 7:30pm Sky 1
See Repeats
Saturday, 6:15pm - 8:30pm Sky 1 + 1
Saturday, 9pm - 11pm Sky 2
HD SUB WIDE
Review

The spirit of Pratchett and Rowling looms large over this sparkly, gently satirical family fantasy. Sky’s big Christmas Day box of delights takes the orphan heroine of Jasper Fforde’s books and pits her against a scaly fire-breather.

Topically for our pre-Brexit times, it’s set in the Ununited Kingdom, where magic has lost its power. But will kind and gentle Jennifer Strange (Ellise Chappell) live up to her preordained role as the last Dragonslayer?

Played largely for laughs, this colourful confection really takes flight when Jennifer confronts her nemesis (voiced by Richard E Grant), and adults will enjoy spotting the famous faces – including Matt Berry as a covetous king.

Summary

Orphaned teenager Jennifer Strange is running an employment agency for sorcerers when she discovers her destiny is to become the last dragonslayer. Feature-length fantasy drama based on first of Jasper Fforde's series of novels, starring Ellise Chappell, Ricky Tomlinson and John Bradley.

Cast & Crew

Jennifer Strange Ellise Chappell
John Bradley
Ricky Tomlinson
Director Jamie Magnus Stone
Writer Tom Edge
Drama

preview | The Last Dragonslayer is a sparkly and satirical Christmas treat

Wizards, dragons and magic in Sky’s fantasy spectacular…
