Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas
Today 4:35pm - 5:35pm
TV3
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Here’s a fact to sober you up after the excesses of Christmas. Every year almost 10,000 dogs and cats pass through Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Some have been mistreated while others have been abandoned or are unwanted. Top of Paul O’Grady’s wish list is to find a new home for a few of them.
There’s Henry, a dentally challenged shih tzu, Mickey, an affectionate pointer suffering from very bowed legs, and Holly, a pug-cross who arrives with an unexpected Christmas bonus – she’s pregnant. Paul falls in love with them all but with a pack of rescue dogs at home already can he resist the temptation of adopting another?
Summary
The comedian visits Battersea Dogs & Cats Home at Christmas, and tries to get a snaggle-toothed shih tzu the royal seal of approval when the Duchess of Cornwall drops by to open a new building. Paul also arranges an ultrasound for a heavily pregnant pug cross and nurses a dog with painfully bowed legs through a series of operations.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Paul O'Grady
Executive Producer
Mark Scantlebury
Series Producer
Rory Dalziel
Nature
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
Paul O'Grady wins best Factual Entertainment at NTAs 2014
For the Love of Dogs scoops the award for best Factual Entertainment at this year's National Television Awards
Paul O'Grady: We're definitely doing a second series of For The Love of Dogs
Paul O'Grady: visiting Battersea Dogs Home was like putting an ex-drug addict in a cocaine...
Related News
EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures
6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead?
6h ago
Miley Cyrus gets a waxwork, the Queen pets a pooch and Winkleman wins - 24 hours in pictures
18 Mar
Watch Kathy Burke and Paul O’Grady recreate Gogglebox
16 Oct