Review

by Jane Rackham

Here’s a fact to sober you up after the excesses of Christmas. Every year almost 10,000 dogs and cats pass through Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Some have been mistreated while others have been abandoned or are unwanted. Top of Paul O’Grady’s wish list is to find a new home for a few of them.



There’s Henry, a dentally challenged shih tzu, Mickey, an affectionate pointer suffering from very bowed legs, and Holly, a pug-cross who arrives with an unexpected Christmas bonus – she’s pregnant. Paul falls in love with them all but with a pack of rescue dogs at home already can he resist the temptation of adopting another?