Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Episode
About Episode Guide
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas
Repeat

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas

Today 4:35pm - 5:35pm TV3
Review

Here’s a fact to sober you up after the excesses of Christmas. Every year almost 10,000 dogs and cats pass through Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Some have been mistreated while others have been abandoned or are unwanted. Top of Paul O’Grady’s wish list is to find a new home for a few of them.

There’s Henry, a dentally challenged shih tzu, Mickey, an affectionate pointer suffering from very bowed legs, and Holly, a pug-cross who arrives with an unexpected Christmas bonus – she’s pregnant. Paul falls in love with them all but with a pack of rescue dogs at home already can he resist the temptation of adopting another?

Summary

The comedian visits Battersea Dogs & Cats Home at Christmas, and tries to get a snaggle-toothed shih tzu the royal seal of approval when the Duchess of Cornwall drops by to open a new building. Paul also arranges an ultrasound for a heavily pregnant pug cross and nurses a dog with painfully bowed legs through a series of operations.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Paul O'Grady
Executive Producer Mark Scantlebury
Series Producer Rory Dalziel
Nature Documentary

Full Episode Guide
Paul O'Grady wins best Factual Entertainment at NTAs 2014

For the Love of Dogs scoops the award for best Factual Entertainment at this year's National Television Awards

Paul O'Grady: We're definitely doing a second series of For The Love of Dogs

Paul O'Grady: visiting Battersea Dogs Home was like putting an ex-drug addict in a cocaine...

