We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Victorian Bakers
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
Victorian Bakers at Christmas
Saturday 2:30am - 3:30am
BBC Two
SUB
WIDE
AD
SIGN
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Christmas as we know it was largely invented by the Victorians. Before then there were no cards, crackers, tree or turkey. But while many festive traditions were born at this time, not all these customs have survived.
Four contemporary bakers (but not Paul Hollywood) make Victorian specialities such as wassail (an alcoholic drink involving bread), mince pies (the budget version was made from tripe) and mammoth fruit cakes to be eaten on Twelfth Night, an occasion as important as Christmas Day itself. For the wealthy the festive period was one of excess and gluttony. Much like now. The poor did less well.
Summary
The bakers prepare Christmas recipes from the Victorian era, including twelfth cakes, bread-based punch and mince pies, which would have been filled with beef in wealthy households, while poor families would have used tripe. Historians Alex Langlands and Annie Gray reveal how a riotous midwinter holiday became a more respectable family affair, and how ovens were used to prepare everything from baked decorations to roasts that would feed entire communities.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alex Langlands
Presenter
Annie Gray
Contributor
Harpreet Baura
Contributor
John Foster
Contributor
Duncan Glendinning
Contributor
John Swift
Director
Peter Sweasey
Executive Producer
Cate Hall
Producer
Peter Sweasey
see more
Education
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Victorian Bakers at Christmas
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Why Victorian Bakers doesn't rise to the challenge of Bake Off
"It's bread. Just bread. What emerges from the magnificent bread oven is no-nonsense stuff; fortifying, dull, heavy, a bit like Victorian Bakers itself," says TV editor Alison Graham
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest?
28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars?
28 Dec