Review

by Jane Rackham

Christmas as we know it was largely invented by the Victorians. Before then there were no cards, crackers, tree or turkey. But while many festive traditions were born at this time, not all these customs have survived.



Four contemporary bakers (but not Paul Hollywood) make Victorian specialities such as wassail (an alcoholic drink involving bread), mince pies (the budget version was made from tripe) and mammoth fruit cakes to be eaten on Twelfth Night, an occasion as important as Christmas Day itself. For the wealthy the festive period was one of excess and gluttony. Much like now. The poor did less well.