Victorian Bakers

Victorian Bakers at Christmas
Saturday 2:30am - 3:30am BBC Two
Christmas as we know it was largely invented by the Victorians. Before then there were no cards, crackers, tree or turkey. But while many festive traditions were born at this time, not all these customs have survived.

Four contemporary bakers (but not Paul Hollywood) make Victorian specialities such as wassail (an alcoholic drink involving bread), mince pies (the budget version was made from tripe) and mammoth fruit cakes to be eaten on Twelfth Night, an occasion as important as Christmas Day itself. For the wealthy the festive period was one of excess and gluttony. Much like now. The poor did less well.

The bakers prepare Christmas recipes from the Victorian era, including twelfth cakes, bread-based punch and mince pies, which would have been filled with beef in wealthy households, while poor families would have used tripe. Historians Alex Langlands and Annie Gray reveal how a riotous midwinter holiday became a more respectable family affair, and how ovens were used to prepare everything from baked decorations to roasts that would feed entire communities.

Presenter Alex Langlands
Presenter Annie Gray
Contributor Harpreet Baura
Contributor John Foster
Contributor Duncan Glendinning
Contributor John Swift
Director Peter Sweasey
Executive Producer Cate Hall
Producer Peter Sweasey
Why Victorian Bakers doesn't rise to the challenge of Bake Off

"It's bread. Just bread. What emerges from the magnificent bread oven is no-nonsense stuff; fortifying, dull, heavy, a bit like Victorian Bakers itself," says TV editor Alison Graham
