Mrs Brown's Boys

Episode
Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special: Mammy's Forest
Repeat

Saturday 9:35pm - 10:05pm BBC One (not Scotland)
Sunday, 12:30am - 1am BBC One Scotland
Review

Imagine the ropiest panto you’ve seen, and then add more rope. This show isn’t known for its subtlety; it’s loved for its slapstick, slapdash presentation and bawdiness. Huge baubles and a priest in tight shorts elicit hysterics from a studio audience also primed to oooh and aaah at every emotional note and twee homily. But the formula works, especially if you’re in a befuddled Christmas haze, and always pulls in massive ratings.

A line fluff near the start from young Bono (Brendan O’Carroll’s real-life grandson, Jamie) is very cute. The story, such as it is, involves a health scare for Grandad, and Mammy’s determination not to have a tree this Christmas, after a calamity every year. But her boys have other ideas...

Summary

The daft-but-doting Irish mother returns in the first of two festive episodes - and this year she refuses point blank to have a tree after all the problems she has had in the past. However, with Grandad's health proving a concern, there's more than just the tree missing from the front room. Mrs Brown also steps in when a fire at the salon leaves Rory and Dino with nowhere to cut hair, while Dermot faces stiff competition to win a contract. But is business partner Buster up to the challenge?

Cast & Crew

Agnes Brown Brendan O'Carroll
Grandad Brown Dermot O'Neill
Dr Flynn Derek Reddin
Rory Brown Rory Cowan
Bono Brown Jamie O'Carroll
Dino Doyle Gary Hollywood
Buster Brady Danny O'Carroll
Cathy Brown Jennifer Gibney
Dermot Brown Paddy Houlihan
Betty Brown Amanda Woods
Winnie McGoogan Eilish O'Carroll
Father Damien Conor Moloney
Sharon McGoogan Fiona Gibney
Trevor Brown Martin Delany
Mr Foley Mike Nolan
Gunter Mark Sheridan
Barbara Emily Regan
Mark Brown Pat `Pepsi' Shields
Maria Brown Fiona O'Carroll
Mr Rabbit James Benson
Director Ben Kellett
Series Producer James Farrell
Writer Brendan O'Carroll
Comedy

Have Your Say What did you think of Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special: Mammy's Forest?

