Review

by Patrick Mulkern

Imagine the ropiest panto you’ve seen, and then add more rope. This show isn’t known for its subtlety; it’s loved for its slapstick, slapdash presentation and bawdiness. Huge baubles and a priest in tight shorts elicit hysterics from a studio audience also primed to oooh and aaah at every emotional note and twee homily. But the formula works, especially if you’re in a befuddled Christmas haze, and always pulls in massive ratings.



A line fluff near the start from young Bono (Brendan O’Carroll’s real-life grandson, Jamie) is very cute. The story, such as it is, involves a health scare for Grandad, and Mammy’s determination not to have a tree this Christmas, after a calamity every year. But her boys have other ideas...