We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Mrs Brown's Boys
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special: Mammy's Forest
Saturday 9:35pm - 10:05pm
BBC One (not Scotland)
See Repeats
Sunday,
12:30am - 1am
BBC One Scotland
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Patrick Mulkern
Imagine the ropiest panto you’ve seen, and then add more rope. This show isn’t known for its subtlety; it’s loved for its slapstick, slapdash presentation and bawdiness. Huge baubles and a priest in tight shorts elicit hysterics from a studio audience also primed to oooh and aaah at every emotional note and twee homily. But the formula works, especially if you’re in a befuddled Christmas haze, and always pulls in massive ratings.
A line fluff near the start from young Bono (Brendan O’Carroll’s real-life grandson, Jamie) is very cute. The story, such as it is, involves a health scare for Grandad, and Mammy’s determination not to have a tree this Christmas, after a calamity every year. But her boys have other ideas...
Summary
The daft-but-doting Irish mother returns in the first of two festive episodes - and this year she refuses point blank to have a tree after all the problems she has had in the past. However, with Grandad's health proving a concern, there's more than just the tree missing from the front room. Mrs Brown also steps in when a fire at the salon leaves Rory and Dino with nowhere to cut hair, while Dermot faces stiff competition to win a contract. But is business partner Buster up to the challenge?
Cast & Crew
Agnes Brown
Brendan O'Carroll
Grandad Brown
Dermot O'Neill
Dr Flynn
Derek Reddin
Rory Brown
Rory Cowan
Bono Brown
Jamie O'Carroll
Dino Doyle
Gary Hollywood
Buster Brady
Danny O'Carroll
Cathy Brown
Jennifer Gibney
Dermot Brown
Paddy Houlihan
Betty Brown
Amanda Woods
Winnie McGoogan
Eilish O'Carroll
Father Damien
Conor Moloney
Sharon McGoogan
Fiona Gibney
Trevor Brown
Martin Delany
Mr Foley
Mike Nolan
Gunter
Mark Sheridan
Barbara
Emily Regan
Mark Brown
Pat `Pepsi' Shields
Maria Brown
Fiona O'Carroll
Mr Rabbit
James Benson
Director
Ben Kellett
Series Producer
James Farrell
Writer
Brendan O'Carroll
see more
Comedy
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special: Mammy's Forest
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
What did you think of the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special?
Reckon it deserves the title of Britain's favourite sitcom? Share your thoughts here...
When is Mrs Brown’s Boys back on TV?
How are the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys related?
What does Mrs Brown from Mrs Brown's Boys look like in real life?
Did you know Peter Kay was in the original TV adaptation of Mrs Brown's Boys?
Comedy poll |
Why you just don't get Mrs Brown's Boys
7 times the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys couldn't stop laughing
Mrs Brown’s Boys will be back for two Christmas specials
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
What time is the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special on TV?
25 Dec
What's the best British sitcom Christmas episode of all time?
11 Dec
Watch Sherlock, Doctor Who, Call the Midwife and more in BBC's sparkling Christmas trailer
3 Dec
Can we predict your favourite TV show?
18 May