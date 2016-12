Review

by Alison Graham

As Charles Dickens almost said in A Christmas Carol, I’m sure we shall none of us forget The Great British Bake Off or this first parting that there was among us.Of course Bake Off as we’ve known it is gone, to return to C4 next year without its heartbeat. So these Christmas specials are all the more poignant knowing that this really, really is the end of the great team that is Mel, Sue, Mary and Paul.As is the way of these things, these festive specials, complete with Christmas jumpers, were shot during this past boiling summer, with four bakers from previous series returning to take part in three seasonal challenges.Part two is tomorrow.