Summary

For their last outing together, Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood welcome back eight contestants from the show's past to compete once more. In this first of two editions, Mary-Anne Boermans, Ali Imdad, Cathryn Dresser and Norman Calder face three festive challenges, starting with a signature featuring highly decorative Christmas bakes that require intricate icing, a technical that is to be decorated with chocolate snowflakes, and the showstopper, where the bakers must produce a festive masterpiece.