The Great British Bake Off

E1
About Episode Guide
Episode 1 The Great Christmas Bake Off
Repeat

Episode 1 The Great Christmas Bake Off

Tomorrow 1:30am - 2:30am BBC Two
Review

As Charles Dickens almost said in A Christmas Carol, I’m sure we shall none of us forget The Great British Bake Off or this first parting that there was among us.

Of course Bake Off as we’ve known it is gone, to return to C4 next year without its heartbeat. So these Christmas specials are all the more poignant knowing that this really, really is the end of the great team that is Mel, Sue, Mary and Paul.

As is the way of these things, these festive specials, complete with Christmas jumpers, were shot during this past boiling summer, with four bakers from previous series returning to take part in three seasonal challenges.

Part two is tomorrow.

Summary

For their last outing together, Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood welcome back eight contestants from the show's past to compete once more. In this first of two editions, Mary-Anne Boermans, Ali Imdad, Cathryn Dresser and Norman Calder face three festive challenges, starting with a signature featuring highly decorative Christmas bakes that require intricate icing, a technical that is to be decorated with chocolate snowflakes, and the showstopper, where the bakers must produce a festive masterpiece.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Mel Giedroyc
Presenter Sue Perkins
Judge Paul Hollywood
Judge Mary Berry
Executive Producer Sarah Thomson-Woolley
Executive Producer Richard McKerrow
Series Director Andy Devonshire
Food

Have Your Say What did you think of The Great Christmas Bake Off?

Full Episode Guide
