The Great British Bake Off
E1
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
Episode 1 The Great Christmas Bake Off
Tomorrow 1:30am - 2:30am
BBC Two
SUB
WIDE
AD
SIGN
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Alison Graham
As Charles Dickens almost said in A Christmas Carol, I’m sure we shall none of us forget
The Great British Bake Off
or this first parting that there was among us.
Of course Bake Off as we’ve known it is gone, to return to C4 next year without its heartbeat. So these Christmas specials are all the more poignant knowing that this really, really is the end of the great team that is Mel, Sue, Mary and Paul.
As is the way of these things, these festive specials, complete with Christmas jumpers, were shot during this past boiling summer, with four bakers from previous series returning to take part in three seasonal challenges.
Part two is tomorrow.
Summary
For their last outing together, Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood welcome back eight contestants from the show's past to compete once more. In this first of two editions, Mary-Anne Boermans, Ali Imdad, Cathryn Dresser and Norman Calder face three festive challenges, starting with a signature featuring highly decorative Christmas bakes that require intricate icing, a technical that is to be decorated with chocolate snowflakes, and the showstopper, where the bakers must produce a festive masterpiece.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Mel Giedroyc
Presenter
Sue Perkins
Judge
Paul Hollywood
Judge
Mary Berry
Executive Producer
Sarah Thomson-Woolley
Executive Producer
Richard McKerrow
Series Director
Andy Devonshire
And the 2016 RadioTimes.com Reader Awards winners are...
28 Dec
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2016: 10 to 1
27 Dec
The Great Christmas Bake Off: meet the bakers
26 Dec
Mel Giedroyc: I wince at how posh I sound on Bake Off
25 Dec