Summary

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the festive special, which sees six contestants from previous series returning to the dance floor to perform routines inspired by classic Christmas movies. Olympian and presenter Denise Lewis, pop star Frankie Bridge, writer and actress Pamela Stephenson, celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott, TV presenter Gethin Jones and radio and TV host Melvin Odoom will be showing off their fancy festive footwork under the watchful eye of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman, making his farewell appearance on the show. Matt Goss performs his rendition of White Christmas.