Strictly Come Dancing

Episode
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2016

This is the icing on the Christmas cake for Strictly Come Dancing fans although there are no surprises as we’ve already seen what these celebs can do on the dance floor. Melvin Odoom (out in week one) gets another chance to trip the light fantastic (or just trip) while former finalist Frankie Bridge will hopefully rock around the Christmas tree in real style.

But if you want to see how it’s really done, don’t miss the professionals’ special Christmas-themed show dance. And of course Len Goodman takes his final, final bow with a special all-dancing performance.

Summary

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the festive special, which sees six contestants from previous series returning to the dance floor to perform routines inspired by classic Christmas movies. Olympian and presenter Denise Lewis, pop star Frankie Bridge, writer and actress Pamela Stephenson, celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott, TV presenter Gethin Jones and radio and TV host Melvin Odoom will be showing off their fancy festive footwork under the watchful eye of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman, making his farewell appearance on the show. Matt Goss performs his rendition of White Christmas.

Cast & Crew

Host Tess Daly
Host Claudia Winkleman
Judge Craig Revel Horwood
Judge Bruno Tonioli
Judge Len Goodman
Judge Darcey Bussell
Contestant Ainsley Harriott
Contestant Pamela Stephenson
Contestant Gethin Jones
Contestant Melvin Odoom
Contestant Frankie Bridge
Contestant Denise Lewis
Musical Guest Matt Goss
Executive Producer Louise Rainbow
Series Producer Charlotte Brookes
Entertainment

