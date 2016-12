Review

by Jane Rackham

This is the icing on the Christmas cake for Strictly Come Dancing fans although there are no surprises as we’ve already seen what these celebs can do on the dance floor. Melvin Odoom (out in week one) gets another chance to trip the light fantastic (or just trip) while former finalist Frankie Bridge will hopefully rock around the Christmas tree in real style.But if you want to see how it’s really done, don’t miss the professionals’ special Christmas-themed show dance. And of course Len Goodman takes his final, final bow with a special all-dancing performance.