Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2016
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
This is the icing on the Christmas cake for
Strictly Come Dancing
fans although there are no surprises as we’ve already seen what these celebs can do on the dance floor. Melvin Odoom (out in week one) gets another chance to trip the light fantastic (or just trip) while former finalist Frankie Bridge will hopefully rock around the Christmas tree in real style.
But if you want to see how it’s really done, don’t miss the professionals’ special Christmas-themed show dance. And of course Len Goodman takes his final, final bow with a special all-dancing performance.
Summary
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the festive special, which sees six contestants from previous series returning to the dance floor to perform routines inspired by classic Christmas movies. Olympian and presenter Denise Lewis, pop star Frankie Bridge, writer and actress Pamela Stephenson, celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott, TV presenter Gethin Jones and radio and TV host Melvin Odoom will be showing off their fancy festive footwork under the watchful eye of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman, making his farewell appearance on the show. Matt Goss performs his rendition of White Christmas.
Cast & Crew
Host
Tess Daly
Host
Claudia Winkleman
Judge
Craig Revel Horwood
Judge
Bruno Tonioli
Judge
Len Goodman
Judge
Darcey Bussell
Contestant
Ainsley Harriott
Contestant
Pamela Stephenson
Contestant
Gethin Jones
Contestant
Melvin Odoom
Contestant
Frankie Bridge
Contestant
Denise Lewis
Musical Guest
Matt Goss
Executive Producer
Louise Rainbow
Series Producer
Charlotte Brookes
Entertainment
