Titanic: The New Evidence
E1
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S1-E1 Series 1 Episode 1
Today 8pm - 9pm
4seven HD
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
11:35pm - 12:40am
4seven
Thursday,
12:40am - 1:35am
4seven
Saturday,
7pm - 8pm
4seven
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Butcher
Is new evidence on the Titanic still coming to light after a century? Irish investigative journalist Senan Molony believes so. He presents this doc, which promises to explore an overlooked aspect of the Titanic disaster – the fire on board when the ship set sail.
Using a new graphic technique to analyse recently unearthed photographs of the ship’s 1912 launch and maiden voyage, he spots an intriguing clue: a dark mark on the hull that was the result of a fire burning in the bowels of the ship.
The owners knew about the fire before the ship left port but kept it secret from passengers. Molony argues the fire was responsible for the decision to steam through the ice field at top speed.
Summary
This documentary draws on new evidence to reveal that a fire was raging in Titanic's boiler rooms before she left port, that it was kept secret and, it's now believed, that it led to the tragedy
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Series 1 Episode 1
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
