We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Titanic: The New Evidence

E1
About Episode Guide
S1-E1 Series 1 Episode 1
Repeat

S1-E1 Series 1 Episode 1

Today 8pm - 9pm 4seven HD
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 11:35pm - 12:40am 4seven
Thursday, 12:40am - 1:35am 4seven
Saturday, 7pm - 8pm 4seven
HD SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Is new evidence on the Titanic still coming to light after a century? Irish investigative journalist Senan Molony believes so. He presents this doc, which promises to explore an overlooked aspect of the Titanic disaster – the fire on board when the ship set sail.

Using a new graphic technique to analyse recently unearthed photographs of the ship’s 1912 launch and maiden voyage, he spots an intriguing clue: a dark mark on the hull that was the result of a fire burning in the bowels of the ship.

The owners knew about the fire before the ship left port but kept it secret from passengers. Molony argues the fire was responsible for the decision to steam through the ice field at top speed.

Summary

This documentary draws on new evidence to reveal that a fire was raging in Titanic's boiler rooms before she left port, that it was kept secret and, it's now believed, that it led to the tragedy

Have Your Say What did you think of Series 1 Episode 1?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Follow in the footsteps of Kate Humble and Planet Earth II at America's greatest National Park 1h ago
Freddie Flintoff and Rob Penn go east in Oz 1h ago
Who is Amber Riley? Let It Shine judge profile 1h ago
Who is Martin Kemp? Let It Shine judge profile 1h ago