Review

by David Butcher

Is new evidence on the Titanic still coming to light after a century? Irish investigative journalist Senan Molony believes so. He presents this doc, which promises to explore an overlooked aspect of the Titanic disaster – the fire on board when the ship set sail.



Using a new graphic technique to analyse recently unearthed photographs of the ship’s 1912 launch and maiden voyage, he spots an intriguing clue: a dark mark on the hull that was the result of a fire burning in the bowels of the ship.



The owners knew about the fire before the ship left port but kept it secret from passengers. Molony argues the fire was responsible for the decision to steam through the ice field at top speed.



