Darcey Bussell: My Life on the BBC
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Since her first appearance in 1986 as a 16-year-old in a Blue Peter report about ballet, Darcey Bussell’s career has been well documented on television. There was an Omnibus profile in 1998, a documentary on her travels with the Kenneth MacMillan ballet Manon in 2005 and an interview just before her final performance in 2007.
Here we also see her numerous guest appearances – often showing her less serious side – including Ready Steady Cook, that hilarious French and Saunders ballet spoof and the time she jived on Strictly Come Dancing.
Summary
For 20 years, Britain's premier dancer with the Royal Ballet was documented at regular intervals throughout her ballet career by BBC cameras, and also appeared on many of the Corporation's biggest entertainment shows. Here, her life story is told through a carefully woven choice of archive, from her debut appearance on Blue Peter as a 16-year-old to jiving on Strictly Come Dancing following her retirement as a ballerina in 2007.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Darcey Bussell
Executive Producer
Mark Cooper
Producer
Andy King-Dabbs
Arts
Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell reveals the six ballerinas who inspired her
From her childhood hero to her greatest rival, the former Royal Ballet principal dancer picks her top dancers
Darcey Bussell says men are taking over ballet - thanks to Billy Elliot and Strictly
Darcey Bussell: women have played a bigger part in ballet than they have in any other art...
Darcey Bussell: a life in dance
Photo gallery: Darcey Bussell
