We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Darcey Bussell: My Life on the BBC

Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Since her first appearance in 1986 as a 16-year-old in a Blue Peter report about ballet, Darcey Bussell’s career has been well documented on television. There was an Omnibus profile in 1998, a documentary on her travels with the Kenneth MacMillan ballet Manon in 2005 and an interview just before her final performance in 2007.

Here we also see her numerous guest appearances – often showing her less serious side – including Ready Steady Cook, that hilarious French and Saunders ballet spoof and the time she jived on Strictly Come Dancing.

Summary

For 20 years, Britain's premier dancer with the Royal Ballet was documented at regular intervals throughout her ballet career by BBC cameras, and also appeared on many of the Corporation's biggest entertainment shows. Here, her life story is told through a carefully woven choice of archive, from her debut appearance on Blue Peter as a 16-year-old to jiving on Strictly Come Dancing following her retirement as a ballerina in 2007.

Cast & Crew

Contributor Darcey Bussell
Executive Producer Mark Cooper
Producer Andy King-Dabbs
Arts

Have Your Say What did you think of Darcey Bussell: My Life on the BBC?

view all comments (0)
ADVERTISEMENT

Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell reveals the six ballerinas who inspired her

From her childhood hero to her greatest rival, the former Royal Ballet principal dancer picks her top dancers

Darcey Bussell says men are taking over ballet - thanks to Billy Elliot and Strictly

Darcey Bussell: women have played a bigger part in ballet than they have in any other art...

Darcey Bussell: a life in dance

Photo gallery: Darcey Bussell

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost 28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest? 28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars? 28 Dec