Review

by Gill Crawford

He’s best known to British audiences as The Missing’s lugubrious but impassioned detective Julien Baptiste, but here actor Tchéky Karyo takes on a marginally less traumatic role. He’s the narrator for this curious, but gorgeous-looking documentary, where the latest camera technology is adopted for a Tales from the Riverbank-like story.



In a picturesque village in rural France there’s a battle going on between the human and animal inhabitants. Red squirrels and stone martens (particularly partial to chewing rubber) are just some of the opportunistic critters snaffling the village’s goodies from under its residents’ noses. And there’s a very French threat to a pregnant toad just trying to cross the road…