We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Wild Tales from the Village

Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat

Today 5pm - 6pm BBC Two (not Wales)
HD SUB WIDE AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

He’s best known to British audiences as The Missing’s lugubrious but impassioned detective Julien Baptiste, but here actor Tchéky Karyo takes on a marginally less traumatic role. He’s the narrator for this curious, but gorgeous-looking documentary, where the latest camera technology is adopted for a Tales from the Riverbank-like story.

In a picturesque village in rural France there’s a battle going on between the human and animal inhabitants. Red squirrels and stone martens (particularly partial to chewing rubber) are just some of the opportunistic critters snaffling the village’s goodies from under its residents’ noses. And there’s a very French threat to a pregnant toad just trying to cross the road…

Summary

Documentary following the animals that live near a remote rural French village, including red squirrels, wild boar, dormice and stone martens. As the wildlife struggles to survive the winter, they take full advantage of living so close to unsuspecting humans in their search for food, while trying not to be detected. Narrated by Tcheky Karyo.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Tcheky Karyo
Executive Producer Michael Gunton
Producer Verity White
Nature

Have Your Say What did you think of Wild Tales from the Village?

view all comments (0)
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures 6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead? 6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed! 6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day 6h ago