Wild Tales from the Village
Repeat
Today 5pm - 6pm
BBC Two (not Wales)
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Gill Crawford
He’s best known to British audiences as The Missing’s lugubrious but impassioned detective Julien Baptiste, but here actor Tchéky Karyo takes on a marginally less traumatic role. He’s the narrator for this curious, but gorgeous-looking documentary, where the latest camera technology is adopted for a Tales from the Riverbank-like story.
In a picturesque village in rural France there’s a battle going on between the human and animal inhabitants. Red squirrels and stone martens (particularly partial to chewing rubber) are just some of the opportunistic critters snaffling the village’s goodies from under its residents’ noses. And there’s a very French threat to a pregnant toad just trying to cross the road…
Summary
Documentary following the animals that live near a remote rural French village, including red squirrels, wild boar, dormice and stone martens. As the wildlife struggles to survive the winter, they take full advantage of living so close to unsuspecting humans in their search for food, while trying not to be detected. Narrated by Tcheky Karyo.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Tcheky Karyo
Executive Producer
Michael Gunton
Producer
Verity White
Nature
