Series 20-Episode 12
Review
by
Jack Seale
The cast of Collateral Beauty is an ensemble that could almost have been assembled with one eye on giving Graham Norton a sparky, diverse sofa full of guests. Will Smith, Helen Mirren and Naomie Harris are all in to talk about the upcoming movie drama, which stars Smith as a grief-stricken advertising executive having visions.
Just those three would be a fine show in itself, but there’s room on the end for Martin Freeman to chat about the return of Sherlock in the New Year, its first full series since 2014. Music comes from Katie Melua, who has something seasonal and a bit special lined up: dainty Ukrainian carol The Little Swallow.
Summary
The host welcomes Will Smith, Helen Mirren and Naomie Harris, who have joined forces in ensemble drama Collateral Beauty. Plus, Doctor Watson himself Martin Freeman talks about the upcoming series of Sherlock, and singer-songwriter Katie Melua performs The Little Swallow. The host also subjects more audience members to the dreaded red chair - so their festive-themed stories had better be good.
Cast & Crew
Host
Graham Norton
Guest
Will Smith
Guest
Helen Mirren
Guest
Naomie Harris
Guest
Martin Freeman
Musical Guest
Katie Melua
Director
Steve Smith
Executive Producer
Graham Stuart
Series Producer
Jon Magnusson
Entertainment
Comedy
Dame Helen Mirren delivers the alternative Christmas message we all need this year
23 Dec
23 Dec
Christmas 2016: best TV on today, Friday 23rd December
21 Dec
21 Dec
Anna Kendrick is a massive Bake Off fan - loves Mel, Sue and Mary but Paul Hollywood, not so much
30 Sep
30 Sep
Daniel Radcliffe to kick off new series of The Graham Norton Show
15 Sep
15 Sep