by Jack Seale

The cast of Collateral Beauty is an ensemble that could almost have been assembled with one eye on giving Graham Norton a sparky, diverse sofa full of guests. Will Smith, Helen Mirren and Naomie Harris are all in to talk about the upcoming movie drama, which stars Smith as a grief-stricken advertising executive having visions.



Just those three would be a fine show in itself, but there’s room on the end for Martin Freeman to chat about the return of Sherlock in the New Year, its first full series since 2014. Music comes from Katie Melua, who has something seasonal and a bit special lined up: dainty Ukrainian carol The Little Swallow.