Review

by Kasia Delgado

Blind dates are nightmarish enough, but in this First Dates spin-off, these singletons’ suitcases must be rammed with valium. Not only do they have to travel to rural France, they then stay in the same hotel and decide whether to have another date the next day.



French maître d' Fred is in his element, leaping around with baguettes, and sommelier Xavier says wonderfully French things like, “fine wine is a little bit like to be in love". Essex boy Joey wants a man whose ears poke out while dustman Bruce is after a woman who’ll make him think, “yeah she can put her slippers under my bed anytime she wants". The hotel aspect doesn’t add much to an already perfect show but the stakes are higher. For the rejected daters, it’s a long journey home.