Brooklyn Nine-Nine

E1
S4-E1 Coral Palms - Part One
S4-E1 Coral Palms - Part One

Today 7:30pm - 8pm E4
Today, 8:30pm - 9pm E4 +1
This deceptively clever cop comedy returns to UK screens with our heroes Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) trapped in witness protection after a run-in with a mobster last series.

The opening episode does away with most of the ensemble cast to focus on the pair’s predicament, which mainly involves working humiliating jobs in amusement arcades, sporting frosted tips, complaining about Florida and completely avoiding any investigation into their own case.

Of course it’s not long before they get involved in police work once again, but it’s a fun diversion from the usual format that keeps the characters feeling fresh.

Jake and Holt adjust to their new lives in Florida under the Witness Protection Program, all the while knowing that Jimmy `the Butcher' Figgis remains on the loose.

Det Jake Peralta Andy Samberg
Capt Ray Holt Andre Braugher
Taylor Jorma Taccone
Estelle Rhea Perlman
Jordan Carfton Betsy Sodaro
US Marshal Karen Haas Maya Rudolph
Ruth Susan Berger
Hestus Billy Ray Gallion
