Review

by Huw Fullerton

This deceptively clever cop comedy returns to UK screens with our heroes Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) trapped in witness protection after a run-in with a mobster last series.



The opening episode does away with most of the ensemble cast to focus on the pair’s predicament, which mainly involves working humiliating jobs in amusement arcades, sporting frosted tips, complaining about Florida and completely avoiding any investigation into their own case.



Of course it’s not long before they get involved in police work once again, but it’s a fun diversion from the usual format that keeps the characters feeling fresh.