Brooklyn Nine-Nine
E1
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S4-E1 Coral Palms - Part One
Today 7:30pm - 8pm
E4
See Repeats
Today,
8:30pm - 9pm
E4 +1
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
This deceptively clever cop comedy returns to UK screens with our heroes Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) trapped in witness protection after a run-in with a mobster last series.
The opening episode does away with most of the ensemble cast to focus on the pair’s predicament, which mainly involves working humiliating jobs in amusement arcades, sporting frosted tips, complaining about Florida and completely avoiding any investigation into their own case.
Of course it’s not long before they get involved in police work once again, but it’s a fun diversion from the usual format that keeps the characters feeling fresh.
Summary
Jake and Holt adjust to their new lives in Florida under the Witness Protection Program, all the while knowing that Jimmy `the Butcher' Figgis remains on the loose.
Cast & Crew
Det Jake Peralta
Andy Samberg
Capt Ray Holt
Andre Braugher
Taylor
Jorma Taccone
Estelle
Rhea Perlman
Jordan Carfton
Betsy Sodaro
US Marshal Karen Haas
Maya Rudolph
Ruth
Susan Berger
Hestus
Billy Ray Gallion
Comedy
