24 Hours in A&E
E8
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 12-Episode 8
Today 9pm - 10pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 11pm
Channel 4 +1
Tomorrow,
11:05pm - 12:05am
Channel 4
Thursday,
12:05am - 1:05am
Channel 4 +1
Friday,
1:05am - 2am
4seven
Friday,
9pm - 10pm
4seven
Saturday,
10pm - 11:05pm
4seven
Sunday,
9pm - 10pm
4seven
Wed 11 Jan,
10pm - 11:05pm
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
It’s the turn of emergency care nurse Liz to be St George’s A&E’s resident sage, as she says, “Grief at its worst or love at its finest come out in resus.” She’s not wrong.
When a 27-year-old is rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an ice hockey match, his wife – of just seven days – recalls the heart-in-mouth moment she thought she’d lost him.
John, 55, and Penny may have had more time together – they met when they were 16 – but they’re by no means satisfied. “At least I’ve still got you,” says Penny, as doctors fail to suppress their dismay at John’s tantalisingly grisly ankle injury.
Summary
Cameras follow couples as they cope with treatment, including Corey, who's 27. He is rushed to St George's after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game of ice hockey, and his wife of seven days, Alice, was watching him play when he collapsed. There's also a profile of John, 55. He fell 10 feet while taking down scaffolding at home, and his spouse Penny talks about how he has supported her through sickness and bereavement during their marriage.
Cast & Crew
Director
Lucie Duxbury
Director
Martin Conway
Executive Producer
Spencer Kelly
Executive Producer
Hamo Forsyth
Series Producer
Lucie Duxbury
Series Producer
Gemma Brady
Series Producer
Martin Conway
Full Episode Guide
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1
Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
