24 Hours in A&E

E8
About Episode Guide
Series 12-Episode 8
Premiere

Series 12-Episode 8

Today 9pm - 10pm Channel 4
See Repeats
Today, 10pm - 11pm Channel 4 +1
Tomorrow, 11:05pm - 12:05am Channel 4
Thursday, 12:05am - 1:05am Channel 4 +1
Friday, 1:05am - 2am 4seven
Friday, 9pm - 10pm 4seven
Saturday, 10pm - 11:05pm 4seven
Sunday, 9pm - 10pm 4seven
Wed 11 Jan, 10pm - 11:05pm 4seven
HD SUB AD
Watchlist
Review

It’s the turn of emergency care nurse Liz to be St George’s A&E’s resident sage, as she says, “Grief at its worst or love at its finest come out in resus.” She’s not wrong.

When a 27-year-old is rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an ice hockey match, his wife – of just seven days – recalls the heart-in-mouth moment she thought she’d lost him.

John, 55, and Penny may have had more time together – they met when they were 16 – but they’re by no means satisfied. “At least I’ve still got you,” says Penny, as doctors fail to suppress their dismay at John’s tantalisingly grisly ankle injury.

Summary

Cameras follow couples as they cope with treatment, including Corey, who's 27. He is rushed to St George's after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game of ice hockey, and his wife of seven days, Alice, was watching him play when he collapsed. There's also a profile of John, 55. He fell 10 feet while taking down scaffolding at home, and his spouse Penny talks about how he has supported her through sickness and bereavement during their marriage.

Cast & Crew

Director Lucie Duxbury
Director Martin Conway
Executive Producer Spencer Kelly
Executive Producer Hamo Forsyth
Series Producer Lucie Duxbury
Series Producer Gemma Brady
Series Producer Martin Conway
see more
Science

Full Episode Guide
