Review

by Hannah Shaddock

It’s the turn of emergency care nurse Liz to be St George’s A&E’s resident sage, as she says, “Grief at its worst or love at its finest come out in resus.” She’s not wrong.



When a 27-year-old is rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an ice hockey match, his wife – of just seven days – recalls the heart-in-mouth moment she thought she’d lost him.



John, 55, and Penny may have had more time together – they met when they were 16 – but they’re by no means satisfied. “At least I’ve still got you,” says Penny, as doctors fail to suppress their dismay at John’s tantalisingly grisly ankle injury.