Yonderland
E9 of 9
About
Episode Guide
S3-E9 Yonderland Christmas
not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
Review
by
Mark Braxton
It’s hard enough buying last-minute gifts – harder still if you’re whisked away to a magical realm on Christmas Eve. Debbie in
Yonderland
finds decorations festive adorning the Elders’ chamber, too, and has to endure tone-deaf children singing The 143 Days of Thanktival.
This bumper edition straddles the laughs and sentiment of the occasion perfectly, with the wonderful Alison Steadman and Anthony Head guest-starring as Debbie’s in-laws; a monster that devours presents; and an exiled hippy who turns out to be Yonderland’s only hope of salvation. A sideways take on Wizzard and a novel use for fatballs add to the sublime silliness. Happy Thanktival, everyone.
Summary
It is the night before Thanktival, Yonderland's version of Christmas, but amid the joy lurks a monster called Chompus, who is eating all the presents in the realm. Festive edition of the fantasy comedy about a suburban mother-of-two destined to defeat the forces of darkness. Starring Martha Howe-Douglas.
Comedy
Childrens
Full Episode Guide
