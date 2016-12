Review

by Mark Braxton

It’s hard enough buying last-minute gifts – harder still if you’re whisked away to a magical realm on Christmas Eve. Debbie in Yonderland finds decorations festive adorning the Elders’ chamber, too, and has to endure tone-deaf children singing The 143 Days of Thanktival.This bumper edition straddles the laughs and sentiment of the occasion perfectly, with the wonderful Alison Steadman and Anthony Head guest-starring as Debbie’s in-laws; a monster that devours presents; and an exiled hippy who turns out to be Yonderland’s only hope of salvation. A sideways take on Wizzard and a novel use for fatballs add to the sublime silliness. Happy Thanktival, everyone.