A League of Their Own

Episode
A League of Their Own Christmas Special
A League of Their Own Christmas Special

Today 9pm - 10pm Sky 2
The festive edition of the sports quiz that does nothing by halves is more festivity than quiz. James Corden invites regulars Jack Whitehall, Andrew Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp to his place for a party – loud Christmas blazers and daft Victorian waistcoats mandatory – to reminisce about the series’ best moments, play pool against star guest Dennis Taylor, and compete to cook the tastiest Christmas lunch.

Games are overseen by Guinness World Records expert adjudicator Mark McKinley, and even the seasonal sing-along involves one of the host’s famous friends: Gary Barlow (soon to be searching for singers to play Take That in BBC talent show Let It Shine) bashes out carols on the piano.

Snooker pundit Dennis Taylor and Take That's Gary Barlow join team captains Andrew Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp and regular panellist Jack Whitehall for this special Christmas episode of the fast-paced comedy sports quiz. James Corden hosts.
Entertainment Comedy

