We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
David Walliams Celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
James Rampton
Ridiculously gorgeous spangly gold dress? Check. Immaculately coiffed hairdo? Check. Powerhouse voice that will delight punters in the neighbouring county? Check. Then we must be at a Dame Shirley Bassey special.
Her good friend and superfan David Williams fronts this tribute to mark her 80th birthday in January. The comedian interviews the singer at the Ritz – where else? He performs sketches with her and walks her through such career highlights as her groundbreaking headline set at Glastonbury – complete with spangly wellies.
But what most viewers will be holding their breath for is Bassey's renditions of such classic songs as Goldfinger and I’m Still Here, which even in her 79th year are delivered with astonishing potency. It’s a shame the talent show has already taken the name, because this programme should really have been called The Voice.
Summary
A treat for fans of the veteran singer as comedy actor David Walliams hosts this special night of entertainment paying tribute ahead of her 80th birthday in January. Shirley performs some of her best-loved songs, backed by a live studio orchestra, and also talks to David about her 60-year career, sharing little-known stories and revealing how the girl from Tiger Bay grew up to became one of the most celebrated and distinctive voices in music.
Cast & Crew
Host
David Walliams
Performer
Shirley Bassey
Musical Guest
Blake
Performer
Jocelyn Jee Esien
Performer
Simon Callow
Performer
Beattie Edmondson
Director
Steve Smith
Executive Producer
Jo Sargent
Executive Producer
Lisa Clark
Producer
Madeline Addy
Producer
Steven Lappin
see more
Entertainment
Have Your Say
What did you think of
David Walliams Celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey
?
view all comments
(
0
)
ADVERTISEMENT
She sang for JFK and flirted with Elvis – David Walliams hails Shirley Bassey
Celebrating the iconic singer's 80th birthday in a new show
Shirley Bassey: from single mum to superstar
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest?
28 Dec
Paul McCartney, Shirley Bassey and Elton John to play Queen's Diamond Jubilee gig
7 Feb