Review

by James Rampton

Ridiculously gorgeous spangly gold dress? Check. Immaculately coiffed hairdo? Check. Powerhouse voice that will delight punters in the neighbouring county? Check. Then we must be at a Dame Shirley Bassey special.



Her good friend and superfan David Williams fronts this tribute to mark her 80th birthday in January. The comedian interviews the singer at the Ritz – where else? He performs sketches with her and walks her through such career highlights as her groundbreaking headline set at Glastonbury – complete with spangly wellies.



But what most viewers will be holding their breath for is Bassey's renditions of such classic songs as Goldfinger and I’m Still Here, which even in her 79th year are delivered with astonishing potency. It’s a shame the talent show has already taken the name, because this programme should really have been called The Voice.