David Walliams Celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey

Ridiculously gorgeous spangly gold dress? Check. Immaculately coiffed hairdo? Check. Powerhouse voice that will delight punters in the neighbouring county? Check. Then we must be at a Dame Shirley Bassey special.

Her good friend and superfan David Williams fronts this tribute to mark her 80th birthday in January. The comedian interviews the singer at the Ritz – where else? He performs sketches with her and walks her through such career highlights as her groundbreaking headline set at Glastonbury – complete with spangly wellies.

But what most viewers will be holding their breath for is Bassey's renditions of such classic songs as Goldfinger and I’m Still Here, which even in her 79th year are delivered with astonishing potency. It’s a shame the talent show has already taken the name, because this programme should really have been called The Voice.

A treat for fans of the veteran singer as comedy actor David Walliams hosts this special night of entertainment paying tribute ahead of her 80th birthday in January. Shirley performs some of her best-loved songs, backed by a live studio orchestra, and also talks to David about her 60-year career, sharing little-known stories and revealing how the girl from Tiger Bay grew up to became one of the most celebrated and distinctive voices in music.

Host David Walliams
Performer Shirley Bassey
Musical Guest Blake
Performer Jocelyn Jee Esien
Performer Simon Callow
Performer Beattie Edmondson
Director Steve Smith
Executive Producer Jo Sargent
Executive Producer Lisa Clark
Producer Madeline Addy
Producer Steven Lappin
She sang for JFK and flirted with Elvis – David Walliams hails Shirley Bassey

Celebrating the iconic singer's 80th birthday in a new show

Shirley Bassey: from single mum to superstar

