Walking the Americas

E4 of 4
Series 1-Episode 4
Series 1-Episode 4

Tomorrow 2am - 2:50am 4seven
Thursday, 12:35am - 1:30am Channel 4
Thursday, 1:35am - 2:30am Channel 4 +1
Friday, 3:05am - 4am 4seven
Review

Levison Wood is on the final leg (but not his last legs, thankfully) of his 1,200-mile trek through Central America, although it’s hard to comprehend the distances he and Alberto Caceres (a Mexican fashion photographer) are travelling every day. Only the bushiness of Lev’s beard gives us a clue to the passage of time.

After brief encounters with wildlife – vampire bats, tarantulas and boa constrictors – the pair revel in the high life of Panama City before hacking their way through the 60-mile wall of dense, snake-infested jungle that is the Darien Gap. At this point we really do get a sense of the brutal reality of this four-month expedition. A walk in the park it isn’t.

Summary

Levison Wood goes on a four-month trek across Central America, travelling 1,800 miles from Mexico to Colombia.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Levison Wood
Executive Producer Adam Bullmore
Executive Producer Jos Cushing
Executive Producer Melanie Darlaston
Producer Martin Long
Series Director Jamie Berry
Series Producer Jamie Berry
Documentary

Have Your Say What did you think of Walking the Americas?

Full Episode Guide
Levison Wood: "There’s no adventure without risk"

The TV explorer believes risk-taking is an important part of life

How TV adventurer Levison Wood nearly died in his latest documentary

