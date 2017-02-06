Walking the Americas

Review

by Jane Rackham

Levison Wood is on the final leg (but not his last legs, thankfully) of his 1,200-mile trek through Central America, although it’s hard to comprehend the distances he and Alberto Caceres (a Mexican fashion photographer) are travelling every day. Only the bushiness of Lev’s beard gives us a clue to the passage of time.



After brief encounters with wildlife – vampire bats, tarantulas and boa constrictors – the pair revel in the high life of Panama City before hacking their way through the 60-mile wall of dense, snake-infested jungle that is the Darien Gap. At this point we really do get a sense of the brutal reality of this four-month expedition. A walk in the park it isn’t.



