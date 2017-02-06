We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Walking the Americas
E4 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1-Episode 4
Tomorrow 2am - 2:50am
4seven
See Repeats
Thursday,
12:35am - 1:30am
Channel 4
Thursday,
1:35am - 2:30am
Channel 4 +1
Friday,
3:05am - 4am
4seven
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Levison Wood is on the final leg (but not his last legs, thankfully) of his 1,200-mile trek through Central America, although it’s hard to comprehend the distances he and Alberto Caceres (a Mexican fashion photographer) are travelling every day. Only the bushiness of Lev’s beard gives us a clue to the passage of time.
After brief encounters with wildlife – vampire bats, tarantulas and boa constrictors – the pair revel in the high life of Panama City before hacking their way through the 60-mile wall of dense, snake-infested jungle that is the Darien Gap. At this point we really do get a sense of the brutal reality of this four-month expedition. A walk in the park it isn’t.
Summary
Levison Wood goes on a four-month trek across Central America, travelling 1,800 miles from Mexico to Colombia.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Levison Wood
Executive Producer
Adam Bullmore
Executive Producer
Jos Cushing
Executive Producer
Melanie Darlaston
Producer
Martin Long
Series Director
Jamie Berry
Series Producer
Jamie Berry
see more
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Walking the Americas
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Levison Wood: "There’s no adventure without risk"
The TV explorer believes risk-taking is an important part of life
How TV adventurer Levison Wood nearly died in his latest documentary
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Len Goodman's friend Gary Edwards is the new favourite to be named Strictly's head judge
1h ago
Who will replace Len Goodman? Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly Come Dancing judge rumours
1h ago
New Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall will lead the hunt for Peter Capaldi's replacement
1h ago
Who should play the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who?
2h ago