Urban Myths

E2 of 8
About Episode Guide
S1-E2 Urban Myths: Samuel Beckett and Andre the Giant
Premiere

S1-E2 Urban Myths: Samuel Beckett and Andre the Giant

Today 9pm - 9:30pm Sky Arts
HD SUB WIDE
Review

This odd little four-part series reimagines apocryphal stories of the rich and famous using well-known UK actors, and has already run into controversy for casting white star Joseph Fiennes (brother of Ralph and the titular lead of Shakespeare in Love) as the late black singer Michael Jackson.

Other stars over the series will include Eddie Marsan as Bob Dylan and Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon as Hitler (with Rupert Grint as Hitler’s friend), while tonight’s episode sees Shameless star David Threlfall embody Irish playwright Samuel Beckett to team up with wrestler-turned Princess Bride actor André the Giant on a road trip.

Summary

Comedy charting the unlikely friendship between Samuel Beckett and 12-year-old Andre Roussimoff, who later found fame as the wrestler Andre the Giant. David Threlfall stars.

Cast & Crew

Samuel Beckett David Threlfall
Andre Liam Macdonald
Director Ben Palmer
Writer Neil Forsyth
Comedy

Full Episode Guide
