We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Urban Myths
E2 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E2 Urban Myths: Samuel Beckett and Andre the Giant
Today 9pm - 9:30pm
Sky Arts
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
This odd little four-part series reimagines apocryphal stories of the rich and famous using well-known UK actors, and has already run into controversy for casting white star Joseph Fiennes (brother of Ralph and the titular lead of Shakespeare in Love) as the late black singer Michael Jackson.
Other stars over the series will include Eddie Marsan as Bob Dylan and Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon as Hitler (with Rupert Grint as Hitler’s friend), while tonight’s episode sees Shameless star David Threlfall embody Irish playwright Samuel Beckett to team up with wrestler-turned Princess Bride actor André the Giant on a road trip.
Summary
Comedy charting the unlikely friendship between Samuel Beckett and 12-year-old Andre Roussimoff, who later found fame as the wrestler Andre the Giant. David Threlfall stars.
Cast & Crew
Samuel Beckett
David Threlfall
Andre
Liam Macdonald
Director
Ben Palmer
Writer
Neil Forsyth
Comedy
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Urban Myths: Samuel Beckett and Andre the Giant
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Sky pulls controversial film starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson
The broadcaster's Urban Myths series caused controversy by casting the white British actor as the late King of Pop
People can't get over this first look at Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson
Carrie Fisher to appear in new UK comedy series in one of her final performances
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Len Goodman's friend Gary Edwards is the new favourite to be named Strictly's head judge
1h ago
Who will replace Len Goodman? Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly Come Dancing judge rumours
1h ago
New Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall will lead the hunt for Peter Capaldi's replacement
1h ago
Who should play the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who?
2h ago