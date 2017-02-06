Urban Myths

Review

by Huw Fullerton

This odd little four-part series reimagines apocryphal stories of the rich and famous using well-known UK actors, and has already run into controversy for casting white star Joseph Fiennes (brother of Ralph and the titular lead of Shakespeare in Love) as the late black singer Michael Jackson.



Other stars over the series will include Eddie Marsan as Bob Dylan and Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon as Hitler (with Rupert Grint as Hitler’s friend), while tonight’s episode sees Shameless star David Threlfall embody Irish playwright Samuel Beckett to team up with wrestler-turned Princess Bride actor André the Giant on a road trip.