Spy in the Wild
E3 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S1-E3 Friendship
Tomorrow 4:05pm - 5:05pm
BBC One
Friday,
12:45am - 1:45am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Friendship is this week’s theme, because for animals to survive and prosper they often have to rely on a little help from others. Whether it be finding food or keeping a look out for predators, companionship and friendship - even between different species - is key to survival.
The spy wolf cub used to get up close to a pack of arctic wolves captures an emotional story when the wolves are forced to move den. One of the cubs becomes separated from the rest and the pack must work together to find the missing pup. Also featured this week is the unusual relationship between crocodiles and delicate water birds known as dikkops.
Summary
The undercover cameras reveal how animals rely upon each other for a range of activities. Arctic wolves group together to survive in one of the harshest landscapes on earth, a band of hungry mongoose groom warthogs for tasty morsels - before turning their attention to Spy Warthog - and fish help clean hippos' bodies, as well as providing a unique dental service. Meanwhile, crocodiles and dikkop birds take part in a mutual neighbourhood watch against hungry prowling monitor lizards, and Spy Rattlesnake captures how prairie dogs and burrowing owls use their language skills to tell the rest of their community of approaching danger.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
David Tennant
Director
John Downer
Producer
John Downer
Series Producer
Philip Dalton
Series Producer
Rob Pilley
Series Producer
Matthew Gordon
Nature
