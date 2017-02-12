Spy in the Wild

Review

by Jane Rackham

Friendship is this week’s theme, because for animals to survive and prosper they often have to rely on a little help from others. Whether it be finding food or keeping a look out for predators, companionship and friendship - even between different species - is key to survival.



The spy wolf cub used to get up close to a pack of arctic wolves captures an emotional story when the wolves are forced to move den. One of the cubs becomes separated from the rest and the pack must work together to find the missing pup. Also featured this week is the unusual relationship between crocodiles and delicate water birds known as dikkops.

