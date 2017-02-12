We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Spy in the Wild

E3 of 5
S1-E3 Friendship
Repeat

Tomorrow 4:05pm - 5:05pm BBC One
Friday, 12:45am - 1:45am BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE AD
Friendship is this week’s theme, because for animals to survive and prosper they often have to rely on a little help from others. Whether it be finding food or keeping a look out for predators, companionship and friendship - even between different species - is key to survival.

The spy wolf cub used to get up close to a pack of arctic wolves captures an emotional story when the wolves are forced to move den. One of the cubs becomes separated from the rest and the pack must work together to find the missing pup. Also featured this week is the unusual relationship between crocodiles and delicate water birds known as dikkops.

The undercover cameras reveal how animals rely upon each other for a range of activities. Arctic wolves group together to survive in one of the harshest landscapes on earth, a band of hungry mongoose groom warthogs for tasty morsels - before turning their attention to Spy Warthog - and fish help clean hippos' bodies, as well as providing a unique dental service. Meanwhile, crocodiles and dikkop birds take part in a mutual neighbourhood watch against hungry prowling monitor lizards, and Spy Rattlesnake captures how prairie dogs and burrowing owls use their language skills to tell the rest of their community of approaching danger.

Narrator David Tennant
Director John Downer
Producer John Downer
Series Producer Philip Dalton
Series Producer Rob Pilley
Series Producer Matthew Gordon
SOB | Spy In The Wild's grieving monkeys are breaking the internet's heart

The nature series has been giving viewers ALL of the feelings and ALL of the tears

David Tennant narrates heart-melting footage of a chimp adopting a tiny kitten

