Review

by Alison Graham

Tina and Bobby Moore, football’s golden couple, throw a party at their new Essex home with champagne, pineapple and cheese cubes on sticks and a riot of hideous hostess gowns.



The production and costume design are terrific, a 70s nightmare of dizzy, clashing colours and patterns and nice nostalgic little touches like those big brown Hornsea Pottery storage jars everyone used to have back then.



It’s a shame Tina & Bobby is so workaday and episodic, despite its clear ambition to tell some kind of epic love story. But Tina and Bobby Moore are a doomed couple. Bobby, a bit of a blank, mopes about after being dropped from the England team and sent into the wilderness while Tina (Michelle Keegan) tries to keep the family going.



But Bobby (Lorne MacFadyen) finds comfort elsewhere as the couple finally, irrevocably, drift apart.