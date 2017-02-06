We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Tina & Bobby

E3 of 3
Series 1-Episode 3
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 3

Tomorrow 10pm - 11pm TV3
Sunday, 11:05pm - 12:05am TV3
Review

Tina and Bobby Moore, football’s golden couple, throw a party at their new Essex home with champagne, pineapple and cheese cubes on sticks and a riot of hideous hostess gowns.

The production and costume design are terrific, a 70s nightmare of dizzy, clashing colours and patterns and nice nostalgic little touches like those big brown Hornsea Pottery storage jars everyone used to have back then.

It’s a shame Tina & Bobby is so workaday and episodic, despite its clear ambition to tell some kind of epic love story. But Tina and Bobby Moore are a doomed couple. Bobby, a bit of a blank, mopes about after being dropped from the England team and sent into the wilderness while Tina (Michelle Keegan) tries to keep the family going.

But Bobby (Lorne MacFadyen) finds comfort elsewhere as the couple finally, irrevocably, drift apart.

Summary

The duo try to escape their marriage troubles by investing in their future, but a disastrous business venture mires them in debt just as Bobby's playing career starts to wane. Bobby winds up managing a lowly non-league side, and Tina dismisses rumours he's having an affair - until her worst fears are confirmed. When he confesses to loving the woman involved, her world collapses along with her marriage and she finds she must start her life afresh. Drama, starring Lorne MacFadyen and Michelle Keegan.

Cast & Crew

Tina Dean Michelle Keegan
Bobby Moore Lorne MacFadyen
Doss Moore Clare Burt
Big Bob Moore Neal Barry
Alf Ramsey David Bamber
Ron Greenwood Louis Hilyer
Judith Hurst Sophie Austin
Geoff Hurst William Troughton
Jenny Squibb Jessica Madsen
Carley Lisa Caruccio Came
Lesley Ball Amy Clark
Kathy Peters Linzey Cocker
Del Simmonds Tom Bennett
Jack Turner Mark Cameron
Roberta Moore Harper Cain
Dean Moore Daniel Leather/Nathan Leather
Alan Ball Michael Hawkins
Elton John Matthew Pearson
Director John McKay
Executive Producer Kieran Roberts
Producer Spencer Campbell
Writer Lauren Klee
Drama

