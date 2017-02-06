We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Tina & Bobby
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 3
Tomorrow 10pm - 11pm
TV3
Sunday,
11:05pm - 12:05am
TV3
Review
by
Alison Graham
Tina and Bobby Moore, football’s golden couple, throw a party at their new Essex home with champagne, pineapple and cheese cubes on sticks and a riot of hideous hostess gowns.
The production and costume design are terrific, a 70s nightmare of dizzy, clashing colours and patterns and nice nostalgic little touches like those big brown Hornsea Pottery storage jars everyone used to have back then.
It’s a shame Tina & Bobby is so workaday and episodic, despite its clear ambition to tell some kind of epic love story. But Tina and Bobby Moore are a doomed couple. Bobby, a bit of a blank, mopes about after being dropped from the England team and sent into the wilderness while Tina (Michelle Keegan) tries to keep the family going.
But Bobby (Lorne MacFadyen) finds comfort elsewhere as the couple finally, irrevocably, drift apart.
Summary
The duo try to escape their marriage troubles by investing in their future, but a disastrous business venture mires them in debt just as Bobby's playing career starts to wane. Bobby winds up managing a lowly non-league side, and Tina dismisses rumours he's having an affair - until her worst fears are confirmed. When he confesses to loving the woman involved, her world collapses along with her marriage and she finds she must start her life afresh. Drama, starring Lorne MacFadyen and Michelle Keegan.
Cast & Crew
Tina Dean
Michelle Keegan
Bobby Moore
Lorne MacFadyen
Doss Moore
Clare Burt
Big Bob Moore
Neal Barry
Alf Ramsey
David Bamber
Ron Greenwood
Louis Hilyer
Judith Hurst
Sophie Austin
Geoff Hurst
William Troughton
Jenny Squibb
Jessica Madsen
Carley
Lisa Caruccio Came
Lesley Ball
Amy Clark
Kathy Peters
Linzey Cocker
Del Simmonds
Tom Bennett
Jack Turner
Mark Cameron
Roberta Moore
Harper Cain
Dean Moore
Daniel Leather/Nathan Leather
Alan Ball
Michael Hawkins
Elton John
Matthew Pearson
Director
John McKay
Executive Producer
Kieran Roberts
Producer
Spencer Campbell
Writer
Lauren Klee
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Tina & Bobby
?
Did Michelle Keegan dye her hair blonde for Tina & Bobby?
The brunette actress is a cool 60s blonde in the ITV series - but is that really her hair?
Tina & Bobby - the real-life love story of English football's first golden couple
Tina & Bobby: The real story of Bobby Moore and Sir Elton John's Watford saga
Meet the cast of Tina and Bobby
Tina Moore: my golden years with Bobby - and the betrayals that scarred his retirement
Tina & Bobby: What was the 1966 World Cup final really like?
What did you think of Tina and Bobby?
Michelle Keegan on Tina and Bobby: “They were the first Posh and Becks”
