Quarry
E6 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S1-E6 His Deeds Were Scattered
Today 11:20pm - 12:30am
Sky Atlantic
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
12:20am - 1:30am
Sky Atlantic +1
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
SUR
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
There’s a heavy sense of wrongness in
Quarry
, a feeling that the times (1970s Memphis) are so out of joint that good people must do bad things. The wrongness broke out in an ugly attack on black kids in a school bus. Now our hero Mac gets a chance to do something about that particular stain on the Memphis scene. And of course, lightening the mood on a regular basis is the soundtrack: wherever the plot takes us – a redneck bar, a gay club, a soul studio – the music is achingly good.
Summary
Mac gets a high-profile assignment from The Broker, while a curfew is ordered in the wake of racial unrest.
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
His Deeds Were Scattered
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
