Review

by David Butcher

There’s a heavy sense of wrongness in Quarry , a feeling that the times (1970s Memphis) are so out of joint that good people must do bad things. The wrongness broke out in an ugly attack on black kids in a school bus. Now our hero Mac gets a chance to do something about that particular stain on the Memphis scene. And of course, lightening the mood on a regular basis is the soundtrack: wherever the plot takes us – a redneck bar, a gay club, a soul studio – the music is achingly good.