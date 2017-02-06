We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S1-E6 His Deeds Were Scattered
Today 11:20pm - 12:30am Sky Atlantic
Tomorrow, 12:20am - 1:30am Sky Atlantic +1
Review

There’s a heavy sense of wrongness in Quarry, a feeling that the times (1970s Memphis) are so out of joint that good people must do bad things. The wrongness broke out in an ugly attack on black kids in a school bus. Now our hero Mac gets a chance to do something about that particular stain on the Memphis scene. And of course, lightening the mood on a regular basis is the soundtrack: wherever the plot takes us – a redneck bar, a gay club, a soul studio – the music is achingly good.

Summary

Mac gets a high-profile assignment from The Broker, while a curfew is ordered in the wake of racial unrest.
