Review

by David Butcher

There’s a sweet moment in Sir Ian McKellen’s voyage through his family when he acts out a scene from a melodramatic play that his ancestor appeared in on the Bolton stage of the 1870s. Because, yes, Sir Ian is delighted to discover a thespian he never knew about in his family tree (“An actor? Oh stop it!” he cries, seeing the census entry) and the first half of the programme touchingly charts the progress of his great-great-uncle Frank Lowes’ career through passing mentions in playbills and newspaper reviews.



Behind the revelations there must have been – as usual on this series – formidable archive research to unearth the traces Frank’s work left behind. McKellen revels in the story – as he does when he finds another ancestor who was a campaigner for workers’ rights, and who set Britain on the road to something we now take for granted, the weekend.