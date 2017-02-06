Italy's Invisible Cities

Review

by David Butcher

This series is full of wonders – great architecture, fabulous art – but its trump card is the scanning technology that creates 3D models of buildings and whole cities. It’s extraordinary, allowing us this week to fly through the glorious Duomo of Florence and see how Brunelleschi constructed it – still the biggest brick dome in the world, apparently – in the 1430s.



The trouble is, by stripping the buildings bare and showing their secrets, the technology also slightly diminishes them. It feels like a kind of architectural voyeurism – seeing the buildings as they were never meant to be seen and turning them into something that looks more like a video game. Even so, it is impressive.



