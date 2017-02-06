We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Italy's Invisible Cities

S1-E3 Florence
S1-E3 Florence

Thursday 12:05am - 1:05am BBC One (not Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland)
Thursday, 12:30am - 1:30am BBC One (only Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland)
Thursday, 2:45am - 3:45am BBC Two
Review

This series is full of wonders – great architecture, fabulous art – but its trump card is the scanning technology that creates 3D models of buildings and whole cities. It’s extraordinary, allowing us this week to fly through the glorious Duomo of Florence and see how Brunelleschi constructed it – still the biggest brick dome in the world, apparently – in the 1430s.

The trouble is, by stripping the buildings bare and showing their secrets, the technology also slightly diminishes them. It feels like a kind of architectural voyeurism – seeing the buildings as they were never meant to be seen and turning them into something that looks more like a video game. Even so, it is impressive.

Summary

Using new 3D technology, Alexander Armstrong and Dr Michael Scott explore the Italian city of Florence, and with the help of historian Ross King and the team, they discover the hidden secrets of Florence's great cathedral and its architectural genius. The pair also learn more about the Medici's fraught relationship with Michelangelo, as he fell from favour when he supported a rebellion against his own masters, and visit the world-famous Uffizi - including the Botticelli room. Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Alexander Armstrong
Presenter Michael Scott
Contributor Ross King
Executive Producer Chris Granlund
Series Director Harvey Lilley
Series Producer Harvey Lilley
Education

