Italy's Invisible Cities
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
S1-E3 Florence
Thursday 12:05am - 1:05am
BBC One (not Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland)
See Repeats
Thursday,
12:30am - 1:30am
BBC One (only Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland)
Thursday,
2:45am - 3:45am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Butcher
This series is full of wonders – great architecture, fabulous art – but its trump card is the scanning technology that creates 3D models of buildings and whole cities. It’s extraordinary, allowing us this week to fly through the glorious Duomo of Florence and see how Brunelleschi constructed it – still the biggest brick dome in the world, apparently – in the 1430s.
The trouble is, by stripping the buildings bare and showing their secrets, the technology also slightly diminishes them. It feels like a kind of architectural voyeurism – seeing the buildings as they were never meant to be seen and turning them into something that looks more like a video game. Even so, it is impressive.
Summary
Using new 3D technology, Alexander Armstrong and Dr Michael Scott explore the Italian city of Florence, and with the help of historian Ross King and the team, they discover the hidden secrets of Florence's great cathedral and its architectural genius. The pair also learn more about the Medici's fraught relationship with Michelangelo, as he fell from favour when he supported a rebellion against his own masters, and visit the world-famous Uffizi - including the Botticelli room. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alexander Armstrong
Presenter
Michael Scott
Contributor
Ross King
Executive Producer
Chris Granlund
Series Director
Harvey Lilley
Series Producer
Harvey Lilley
Full Episode Guide
Italy's Invisible Cities: Historian Michael Scott on hidden Venice
Scott and Alexander Armstrong's new BBC1 series steps back from the tourist clichés to uncover the secrets of La Serenissima
Alexander Armstrong to reveal Italy’s Invisible Cities
Latest News
Len Goodman's friend Gary Edwards is the new favourite to be named Strictly's head judge
1h ago
Who will replace Len Goodman? Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly Come Dancing judge rumours
1h ago
New Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall will lead the hunt for Peter Capaldi's replacement
1h ago
Who should play the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who?
2h ago