An Island Parish
E4 of 8
About
Episode Guide
S12-E4 An Island Parish: Anguilla: The Mouse That Roared
Review
by
David Butcher
It’s hard to imagine anything violent or untoward happening on Anguilla, the sleepy Caribbean island where this series unearths mild, everyday dramas. But in 1967, there was a revolution (a peaceful one) to free the islanders from the yoke of their neighbours in St Kitts – an event that led, after 13 years, to the island becoming a British Overseas Territory in its own right.
Central to the celebrations for Anguilla Day, which commemorates the uprising, is a sailing race around the island, and this year (well, 2016), a father and son compete with rival boats. Elsewhere, a budding novelist prepares to debut her book at the local literary festival.
Summary
The 49th commemoration of the peaceful revolution of 1967 kicks off with the biggest boat race of the season, while Trudy Nixon gives her debut novel a test run at Anguilla's premier literary festival. Dr Linda Banks ensures local history is not forgotten as she gives a lesson to children at primary school and the congregation at St Mary's wear traditional colours for the Anguilla Day celebrations.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Mark Chapman
Director
Deborah Lovett
Director
Ian Denyer
Executive Producer
Lionel Mill
Producer
Deborah Lovett
Producer
Ian Denyer
Series Editor
Johnny Wagener
Documentary
