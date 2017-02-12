We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

An Island Parish

E4 of 8
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S12-E4 An Island Parish: Anguilla: The Mouse That Roared

S12-E4 An Island Parish: Anguilla: The Mouse That Roared

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

It’s hard to imagine anything violent or untoward happening on Anguilla, the sleepy Caribbean island where this series unearths mild, everyday dramas. But in 1967, there was a revolution (a peaceful one) to free the islanders from the yoke of their neighbours in St Kitts – an event that led, after 13 years, to the island becoming a British Overseas Territory in its own right.

Central to the celebrations for Anguilla Day, which commemorates the uprising, is a sailing race around the island, and this year (well, 2016), a father and son compete with rival boats. Elsewhere, a budding novelist prepares to debut her book at the local literary festival.

Summary

The 49th commemoration of the peaceful revolution of 1967 kicks off with the biggest boat race of the season, while Trudy Nixon gives her debut novel a test run at Anguilla's premier literary festival. Dr Linda Banks ensures local history is not forgotten as she gives a lesson to children at primary school and the congregation at St Mary's wear traditional colours for the Anguilla Day celebrations.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Mark Chapman
Director Deborah Lovett
Director Ian Denyer
Executive Producer Lionel Mill
Producer Deborah Lovett
Producer Ian Denyer
Series Editor Johnny Wagener
see more
Documentary

Have Your Say What did you think of An Island Parish: Anguilla: The Mouse That Roared?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Emmerdale: Faith Dingle reveals all 3h ago
Freeview film of the day: 127 Hours 3h ago
EastEnders: Denise and Keegan in fierce showdown 3h ago
Taboo episode six review: the body count piles up as Tom Hardy faces his demons 11 Feb