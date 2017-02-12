An Island Parish

Review

by David Butcher

It’s hard to imagine anything violent or untoward happening on Anguilla, the sleepy Caribbean island where this series unearths mild, everyday dramas. But in 1967, there was a revolution (a peaceful one) to free the islanders from the yoke of their neighbours in St Kitts – an event that led, after 13 years, to the island becoming a British Overseas Territory in its own right.



Central to the celebrations for Anguilla Day, which commemorates the uprising, is a sailing race around the island, and this year (well, 2016), a father and son compete with rival boats. Elsewhere, a budding novelist prepares to debut her book at the local literary festival.