Royal Recipes

S1-E1 Coronations

Here’s a lavish morsel to savour while you munch a mid-afternoon snack. Combining recipes with historical details, Michael Buerk (helped by Michelin-starred chef Paul Ainsworth and chef Anna Haugh) re-creates some of the dishes served at royal banquets.

They start with coronation chicken – the original was considered so exotic it was served only to foreign guests at the Queen’s 1953 coronation banquet. But they also make regal desserts based on the notes of Mildred Nicholls, who worked in Buckingham Palace’s kitchens in the early 1900s. And if all of this makes you ravenous, remind yourself of George IV’s indulgences: his breakfast menu included pigeon, steak, wine, port, champagne and brandy.

Michael Buerk celebrates food served to monarchs from George IV to the present day, beginning with dishes prepared for coronations. With Paul Ainsworth and Anna Haugh.

Presenter Michael Buerk
Contributor Paul Ainsworth
Contributor Anna Haugh
Executive Producer Juliet Rice
Series Producer Kate Roberts
