RadioTimes
Royal Recipes
E1 of 15
About
Episode Guide
S1-E1 Coronations
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Here’s a lavish morsel to savour while you munch a mid-afternoon snack. Combining recipes with historical details, Michael Buerk (helped by Michelin-starred chef Paul Ainsworth and chef Anna Haugh) re-creates some of the dishes served at royal banquets.
They start with coronation chicken – the original was considered so exotic it was served only to foreign guests at the Queen’s 1953 coronation banquet. But they also make regal desserts based on the notes of Mildred Nicholls, who worked in Buckingham Palace’s kitchens in the early 1900s. And if all of this makes you ravenous, remind yourself of George IV’s indulgences: his breakfast menu included pigeon, steak, wine, port, champagne and brandy.
Summary
Michael Buerk celebrates food served to monarchs from George IV to the present day, beginning with dishes prepared for coronations. With Paul Ainsworth and Anna Haugh.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Michael Buerk
Contributor
Paul Ainsworth
Contributor
Anna Haugh
Executive Producer
Juliet Rice
Series Producer
Kate Roberts
Full Episode Guide
