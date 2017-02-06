We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

24 Hours in A&E

E11
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 12-Episode 11
Repeat

Series 12-Episode 11

Today 11:05pm - 12:05am 4seven
HD SUB AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

We often see decades-long relationships between adorable husbands and wives on 24 Hours, but this instalment highlights the strength of other kinds of partnerships, such as that of 31-year-old twins Aaron and Alvin. Your stiff upper lip may well be wobbling as Alvin describes growing up with his brother – who’s brought in after a car crash – and their hopes for the future.

Fiona, 65, and her friend Evelyn met more than 40 years ago when they were both air hostesses. Fiona cut her knee after falling over at Evelyn’s 70th birthday party, but it’s just another of the many pains and joys their friendship has endured.

Caroline, 37, who’s injured her ankle on holiday in Spain, has yet to find her partner in crime – but nurse practitioner Craig has some words of encouragement.

Summary

Aaron, 31, is rushed to St George's after overturning his car onto metal railings during a high-speed collision. He has a serious laceration to his face where a spiked railing narrowly missed his eye socket. Cameras also follow Fiona, 65, who is rushed to the hospital after falling over in a restaurant and cutting her knee during her friend Evelyn's 70th birthday party.

Cast & Crew

Director Lucie Duxbury
Director Gemma Brady
Director Martin Conway
Executive Producer Spencer Kelly
Series Producer Lucie Duxbury
Series Producer Gemma Brady
Series Producer Martin Conway
see more
Science

Have Your Say What did you think of 24 Hours in A&E?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1

Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Emma Willis: The Voice is great because the people I report to are all women 14 Jan
Why tearjerking TV is good for you 29 Mar
Cancer patients to be the focus of new BBC1 ob-doc 10 Jun
Ben Fogle talks travel and Gogglebox - and wonders why EastEnders is so grim 28 Nov