We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
TV Festival
More
TV Festival
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
24 Hours in A&E
E11
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
Series 12-Episode 11
Today 11:05pm - 12:05am
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
We often see decades-long relationships between adorable husbands and wives on 24 Hours, but this instalment highlights the strength of other kinds of partnerships, such as that of 31-year-old twins Aaron and Alvin. Your stiff upper lip may well be wobbling as Alvin describes growing up with his brother – who’s brought in after a car crash – and their hopes for the future.
Fiona, 65, and her friend Evelyn met more than 40 years ago when they were both air hostesses. Fiona cut her knee after falling over at Evelyn’s 70th birthday party, but it’s just another of the many pains and joys their friendship has endured.
Caroline, 37, who’s injured her ankle on holiday in Spain, has yet to find her partner in crime – but nurse practitioner Craig has some words of encouragement.
Summary
Aaron, 31, is rushed to St George's after overturning his car onto metal railings during a high-speed collision. He has a serious laceration to his face where a spiked railing narrowly missed his eye socket. Cameras also follow Fiona, 65, who is rushed to the hospital after falling over in a restaurant and cutting her knee during her friend Evelyn's 70th birthday party.
Cast & Crew
Director
Lucie Duxbury
Director
Gemma Brady
Director
Martin Conway
Executive Producer
Spencer Kelly
Series Producer
Lucie Duxbury
Series Producer
Gemma Brady
Series Producer
Martin Conway
see more
Science
Have Your Say
What did you think of
24 Hours in A&E
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
That Week On TV: 24 Hours in A&E, C4; North Korea Undercover, BBC1
Britain's best hospital documentary excelled itself with the tale of one life ending, says Jack Seale in his weekly TV review
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Emma Willis: The Voice is great because the people I report to are all women
14 Jan
Why tearjerking TV is good for you
29 Mar
Cancer patients to be the focus of new BBC1 ob-doc
10 Jun
Ben Fogle talks travel and Gogglebox - and wonders why EastEnders is so grim
28 Nov