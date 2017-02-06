24 Hours in A&E

Review

by Hannah Shaddock

We often see decades-long relationships between adorable husbands and wives on 24 Hours, but this instalment highlights the strength of other kinds of partnerships, such as that of 31-year-old twins Aaron and Alvin. Your stiff upper lip may well be wobbling as Alvin describes growing up with his brother – who’s brought in after a car crash – and their hopes for the future.



Fiona, 65, and her friend Evelyn met more than 40 years ago when they were both air hostesses. Fiona cut her knee after falling over at Evelyn’s 70th birthday party, but it’s just another of the many pains and joys their friendship has endured.



Caroline, 37, who’s injured her ankle on holiday in Spain, has yet to find her partner in crime – but nurse practitioner Craig has some words of encouragement.



