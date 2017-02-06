We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Women Who Kill

Series 1-Episode 1
Series 1-Episode 1

Tomorrow 1:05am - 2am 4seven
Amber Hilberling’s husband Josh died after falling 25 floors through the window of the family flat in Oklahoma. His pregnant wife was later tried and found guilty of murder after she was secretly recorded by police telling her grandmother how she’d pushed him.

Hilberling, who is interviewed extensively, along with members of her family, takes up most of Women Who Kill, which sets out to look at why women kill family and those known to them, rather than strangers. She claims self-defence against an abusive husband.

The documentary doesn’t reach any conclusions as the cases featured are as diverse as the women who committed the crimes. But there’s a brief, shocking postscript.

With more than 30,000 women in prisons in America serving lengthy sentences for murder, this documentary looks at some of the extraordinary stories of women who committed these crimes, and the reasons why they killed people they knew and loved. They include Amber Hilberling, who was 19 and pregnant when she pushed her husband out of a window, Patricia Ignacio, who admitted to bludgeoning her cousin to death with a rock, and Ana Trujillo, who murdered her boyfriend by stabbing him with a stiletto shoe.

Director Matt Pelly
Executive Producer Paul Hamann
Producer Matt Pelly
