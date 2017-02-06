Women Who Kill

Summary

With more than 30,000 women in prisons in America serving lengthy sentences for murder, this documentary looks at some of the extraordinary stories of women who committed these crimes, and the reasons why they killed people they knew and loved. They include Amber Hilberling, who was 19 and pregnant when she pushed her husband out of a window, Patricia Ignacio, who admitted to bludgeoning her cousin to death with a rock, and Ana Trujillo, who murdered her boyfriend by stabbing him with a stiletto shoe.