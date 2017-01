Review

by Alison Graham

Amber Hilberling’s husband Josh died after falling 25 floors through the window of the family flat in Oklahoma. His pregnant wife was later tried and found guilty of murder after she was secretly recorded by police telling her grandmother how she’d pushed him.Hilberling, who is interviewed extensively, along with members of her family, takes up most of Women Who Kill , which sets out to look at why women kill family and those known to them, rather than strangers. She claims self-defence against an abusive husband.The documentary doesn’t reach any conclusions as the cases featured are as diverse as the women who committed the crimes. But there’s a brief, shocking postscript.