We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Endeavour

E3 of 4
About Episode Guide
S4-E3 Lazaretto
Repeat

S4-E3 Lazaretto

Monday 12am - 2am be3
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Endeavour has a way of conjuring up a melancholic mood that hovers over its stories like low cloud. The mournful air to this week’s case is helped by its slightly grim hospital setting, as Morse and co investigate a cluster of suspicious deaths at Cowley General – all in the same bed on the same ward, and for some reason accompanied by white flowers.

However, Morse is more occupied with dwelling on the love he lost when he was a student – and with his own (perceived) underachievement. When he talks to one of the nurses, she agrees that nursing is a calling. “And policing, what’s that?” she asks him. He replies sadly, “A failing.”

Summary

Morse is assigned to protect an informant who is undergoing emergency surgery. The case brings back unpleasant memories for the detective, while his colleagues are thrown into disarray when Bright is also rushed to hospital. Morse becomes fixated with a series of mysterious deaths that have occurred on the ward, and tries to find the scientific explanation behind stories of a curse.

Cast & Crew

DC Endeavour Morse Shaun Evans
DI Fred Thursday Roger Allam
Chief Supt Reginald Bright Anton Lesser
Dr Max DeBryn James Bradshaw
DS Jim Strange Sean Rigby
WPC Shirley Trewlove Dakota Blue Richards
Student nurse Daisy Bennett Celine Buckens
Dr Dean Powell John Hopkins
Monica Hicks Shvorne Marks
Sister Clodagh MacMahon Amy Marston
Terence Bakewell Alex McSweeney
Caroline Bryce-Morgan Phoebe Nicholls
Win Thursday Caroline O'Neill
Joan Thursday Sara Vickers
Staff nurse Jo-Beth Mills Sarah Winter
Sir Merlyn Chubb David Yelland
Burt Talbot Glen Davies
Lester Fagen Robert Wilfort
Lyle Capper Morgan Jones
Nurse Flora Byron Ciara Charteris
Dr Malcolm Kane Edward MacLiam
Donna Zacharides Claire Lichie
Gilbert Sisley Mark Phoenix
Murray Booth Sion Alun Davies
Ray Morton Matthew Walker
Director Börkur Sigþórsson
Executive Producer Russell Lewis
Executive Producer Tom Mullens
Executive Producer Damien Timmer
Producer Helen Ziegler
Writer Russell Lewis
see more
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of Lazaretto?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Endeavour's Shaun Evans supported Prime Suspect prequel star Stefanie Martini

The young Morse was on hand to congratulate the young Tennison when she was cast in Prime Suspect 1973

Morse prequel Endeavour to return to ITV for a longer fifth series

Meet the cast of Endeavour series four

Sheila Hancock on her Endeavour cameo: It wasn’t a tribute to John Thaw

30 years of Morse – how John Thaw's legacy lives on in Endeavour

Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour releases details of its fourth series

Endeavour will be back for a fourth series on ITV

Roger Allam on his Doctor Who ambitions – and why he's sick of background music on TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Lewis airs its final episode - but have we really seen the last of Hathaway? 10 Nov
Did you spot the tribute to John Thaw in Inspector Morse spin-off Lewis? 26 Sep
The best Game of Thrones fan theories 31 Aug
Meet the stars of Call the Midwife, Peaky Blinders and Endeavour at the Radio Times Festival 2 Aug