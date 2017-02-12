We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
David Butcher
Endeavour
has a way of conjuring up a melancholic mood that hovers over its stories like low cloud. The mournful air to this week’s case is helped by its slightly grim hospital setting, as Morse and co investigate a cluster of suspicious deaths at Cowley General – all in the same bed on the same ward, and for some reason accompanied by white flowers.
However, Morse is more occupied with dwelling on the love he lost when he was a student – and with his own (perceived) underachievement. When he talks to one of the nurses, she agrees that nursing is a calling. “And policing, what’s that?” she asks him. He replies sadly, “A failing.”
Summary
Morse is assigned to protect an informant who is undergoing emergency surgery. The case brings back unpleasant memories for the detective, while his colleagues are thrown into disarray when Bright is also rushed to hospital. Morse becomes fixated with a series of mysterious deaths that have occurred on the ward, and tries to find the scientific explanation behind stories of a curse.
Cast & Crew
DC Endeavour Morse
Shaun Evans
DI Fred Thursday
Roger Allam
Chief Supt Reginald Bright
Anton Lesser
Dr Max DeBryn
James Bradshaw
DS Jim Strange
Sean Rigby
WPC Shirley Trewlove
Dakota Blue Richards
Student nurse Daisy Bennett
Celine Buckens
Dr Dean Powell
John Hopkins
Monica Hicks
Shvorne Marks
Sister Clodagh MacMahon
Amy Marston
Terence Bakewell
Alex McSweeney
Caroline Bryce-Morgan
Phoebe Nicholls
Win Thursday
Caroline O'Neill
Joan Thursday
Sara Vickers
Staff nurse Jo-Beth Mills
Sarah Winter
Sir Merlyn Chubb
David Yelland
Burt Talbot
Glen Davies
Lester Fagen
Robert Wilfort
Lyle Capper
Morgan Jones
Nurse Flora Byron
Ciara Charteris
Dr Malcolm Kane
Edward MacLiam
Donna Zacharides
Claire Lichie
Gilbert Sisley
Mark Phoenix
Murray Booth
Sion Alun Davies
Ray Morton
Matthew Walker
Director
Börkur Sigþórsson
Executive Producer
Russell Lewis
Executive Producer
Tom Mullens
Executive Producer
Damien Timmer
Producer
Helen Ziegler
Writer
Russell Lewis
Drama
Full Episode Guide
