The World's Most Expensive Toys

While some of us were lucky to get a broken pencil or an empty cardboard box for Christmas when we were children, sprogs with billionaire parents seem to get a slightly better deal. This horrifying but fun doc shows craftsmen and inventors creating toys so extravagant that even Kim Kardashian might balk at the number of Swarovski crystals on that rocking horse. We also see a doll’s house worth £25,000 and a £30,000 electric toy car in which the little darlings can zoom around their palatial bedrooms.

All the excess is enough to make you feel too nauseous for any more mince pies. Then again, that doll’s house is more spacious than most people’s actual homes. Yeah, thanks again for that pencil, Mum.

While the general public search out bargain toys on the high street and online, the UK's millionaires and billionaires use a network of bespoke, high-end suppliers of luxurious gifts and entertainment. This documentary explores the world of the craftspeople and inventors attempting to realise the dreams of Britain's wealthiest by creating luxurious gifts and entertainments, from crystal-encrusted rocking horses to £22,500 doll's houses - not to mention the 20mph electric car that's perfect for any parent with £30,000 to spare.

Director Dominic French
Executive Producer Sam Grace
Producer Dominic French
