Review

by Kasia Delgado

While some of us were lucky to get a broken pencil or an empty cardboard box for Christmas when we were children, sprogs with billionaire parents seem to get a slightly better deal. This horrifying but fun doc shows craftsmen and inventors creating toys so extravagant that even Kim Kardashian might balk at the number of Swarovski crystals on that rocking horse. We also see a doll’s house worth £25,000 and a £30,000 electric toy car in which the little darlings can zoom around their palatial bedrooms.



All the excess is enough to make you feel too nauseous for any more mince pies. Then again, that doll’s house is more spacious than most people’s actual homes. Yeah, thanks again for that pencil, Mum.