We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
The World's Most Expensive Toys
Repeat
Today 10:05pm - 11:10pm
More4
See Repeats
Today,
11:05pm - 12:10am
More4 +1
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Kasia Delgado
While some of us were lucky to get a broken pencil or an empty cardboard box for Christmas when we were children, sprogs with billionaire parents seem to get a slightly better deal. This horrifying but fun doc shows craftsmen and inventors creating toys so extravagant that even Kim Kardashian might balk at the number of Swarovski crystals on that rocking horse. We also see a doll’s house worth £25,000 and a £30,000 electric toy car in which the little darlings can zoom around their palatial bedrooms.
All the excess is enough to make you feel too nauseous for any more mince pies. Then again, that doll’s house is more spacious than most people’s actual homes. Yeah, thanks again for that pencil, Mum.
Summary
While the general public search out bargain toys on the high street and online, the UK's millionaires and billionaires use a network of bespoke, high-end suppliers of luxurious gifts and entertainment. This documentary explores the world of the craftspeople and inventors attempting to realise the dreams of Britain's wealthiest by creating luxurious gifts and entertainments, from crystal-encrusted rocking horses to £22,500 doll's houses - not to mention the 20mph electric car that's perfect for any parent with £30,000 to spare.
Cast & Crew
Director
Dominic French
Executive Producer
Sam Grace
Producer
Dominic French
Lifestyle
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The World's Most Expensive Toys
?
view all comments
(
0
)
ADVERTISEMENT
11 toys all 90s kids wanted for Christmas
From a fluffy Furby to an ice-cool Mr Frosty, many a festive wish list would have included these play things
The best Star Wars toy in history has been announced
Doctor Who toy shop owner appeals for fans' help after thieves steal his stock
This is exactly how Star Wars fans play with their action figures and toy spaceships
From Buzz Lightyear to Game Boys, Furbies to Rubik's Cube: the most popular toys of...
Breaking Bad dolls pulled from Toys R Us shelves after petition gets 9,000 signatures
Justin Webb: Every child needs the comfort of a stuffed toy
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Freeview film of the day: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6h ago
Jonathan Creek returns with the spooky and outlandish caper Daemons' Roost
28 Dec
What did you think of Ethel & Ernest?
28 Dec
When will there be a new series of Robot Wars?
28 Dec