Watchlist
The Secret Life of the Zoo
E6 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S2-E6 The Secret Life of the Zoo at Christmas
Tomorrow 4pm - 5pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
5pm - 6pm
Channel 4 +1
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Huw Fullerton
Eight-year-old Indah can’t wait to open her stocking this year so rushes ahead, only to reveal in her excitement the presents of her entire family. Whoops…
It’s a classic Christmas scene, rendered slightly different by the fact that Indah and her family are orangutans. The keepers at Chester zoo laid out the stockings for them in an attempt to be festive for this special edition of the animal ob-doc.
Elsewhere there’s some relationship problems for sun bear couple Toni and Miller, a health scare for python Bali and – perhaps most seasonally of all – a little Christmas miracle in the form of a new baby tapir.
Summary
With Christmas fast approaching, the keepers try to get the animals into the festive spirit. Stockings have been hung for the Sumatran orang-utan family, only for eight-year-old Indah to open everyone else's. There is concern about the health of reticulated python Bali, who has been off her food for more than three months. She needs a check-up, but at 23ft it takes 10 brave keepers to catch her. Malayan tapirs Marjorie and Bitong welcome a baby, however the new dad is not happy when his daughter comes between him and his partner, and sun bear couple Tony and Millie's relationship is growing stale - will a trial separation help?
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Alistair Pegg
Executive Producer
Edmund Coulthard
Series Producer
Martin Hicks
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Secret Life of the Zoo at Christmas
?
Full Episode Guide
Christmas 2016: best TV on today, Thursday 22 December
It's a documentary-laden Thursday with food, toys, weddings, ancestry...and animals opening stockings
Why are baby elephants dying in The Secret Life of the Zoo?
Meet the stars of The Secret Life of the Zoo — the animals!
