The Secret Life of the Zoo

E6 of 6
S2-E6 The Secret Life of the Zoo at Christmas
S2-E6 The Secret Life of the Zoo at Christmas

Tomorrow 4pm - 5pm Channel 4
Tomorrow, 5pm - 6pm Channel 4 +1
Eight-year-old Indah can’t wait to open her stocking this year so rushes ahead, only to reveal in her excitement the presents of her entire family. Whoops…

It’s a classic Christmas scene, rendered slightly different by the fact that Indah and her family are orangutans. The keepers at Chester zoo laid out the stockings for them in an attempt to be festive for this special edition of the animal ob-doc.

Elsewhere there’s some relationship problems for sun bear couple Toni and Miller, a health scare for python Bali and – perhaps most seasonally of all – a little Christmas miracle in the form of a new baby tapir.

With Christmas fast approaching, the keepers try to get the animals into the festive spirit. Stockings have been hung for the Sumatran orang-utan family, only for eight-year-old Indah to open everyone else's. There is concern about the health of reticulated python Bali, who has been off her food for more than three months. She needs a check-up, but at 23ft it takes 10 brave keepers to catch her. Malayan tapirs Marjorie and Bitong welcome a baby, however the new dad is not happy when his daughter comes between him and his partner, and sun bear couple Tony and Millie's relationship is growing stale - will a trial separation help?

Executive Producer Alistair Pegg
Executive Producer Edmund Coulthard
Series Producer Martin Hicks
