Eight-year-old Indah can’t wait to open her stocking this year so rushes ahead, only to reveal in her excitement the presents of her entire family. Whoops… It’s a classic Christmas scene, rendered slightly different by the fact that Indah and her family are orangutans. The keepers at Chester zoo laid out the stockings for them in an attempt to be festive for this special edition of the animal ob-doc. Elsewhere there’s some relationship problems for sun bear couple Toni and Miller, a health scare for python Bali and – perhaps most seasonally of all – a little Christmas miracle in the form of a new baby tapir.

