Review

by Alison Graham

It is a clip show with comedians, yes, but don’t think of this show as fluff. With its dusted-off relics from 70s television (and 70s life) it’s also a weird social document that, even if you lived through the era, makes you flinch.



At the fairly innocuous end are members of the public driving their own cars off big ramps because they thought they were Evel Knievel – safety be damned.



At the more worrying end is the decade’s obsession with the schoolgirl-as-sexbomb idea. (In The Sweeney, in Confessions of a Window Cleaner, and so on.) Plus, once again, those nightmarish safety films from the fun police at the Central Office of Information. “I am the spirit of dark and lonely water,” purrs Donald Pleasence…