Review

It is a clip show with comedians, yes, but don’t think of this show as fluff. With its dusted-off relics from 70s television (and 70s life) it’s also a weird social document that, even if you lived through the era, makes you flinch.

At the fairly innocuous end are members of the public driving their own cars off big ramps because they thought they were Evel Knievel – safety be damned.

At the more worrying end is the decade’s obsession with the schoolgirl-as-sexbomb idea. (In The Sweeney, in Confessions of a Window Cleaner, and so on.) Plus, once again, those nightmarish safety films from the fun police at the Central Office of Information. “I am the spirit of dark and lonely water,” purrs Donald Pleasence…

Summary

Matt Lucas narrates this look at the programmes that flirted with danger during the decade, including Blue Peter, which carried on filming as a fire broke out live on air, while The Fun of the Fair showed teenage girls riding motorcycles through burning hoops. At the same time government-produced public information films petrified viewers with scary scenarios of possible accidents in the home. Contributors include Robin Askwith, Liza Goddard, Oona King, Clive Anderson, Philippa Perry, Samira Ahmed, Ellie Taylor and Angela Barnes.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Matt Lucas
Executive Producer Deborah Sargeant
Executive Producer Toby Stevens
Series Editor Jon Riley
Series Producer Jo Scott
Arts

Matt Lucas's It Was Alright in the 1970s gets full series on Channel 4

The nostalgia-fest will feature six episodes covering four decades, RadioTimes.com can reveal
