We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

David Blaine: Beyond Magic

Repeat

Today 10:35pm - 11:35pm 4seven
See Repeats
Wednesday, 9:30pm - 10:25pm RTÉ2
Thursday, 10pm - 11pm E4
Thursday, 11pm - 12am E4 +1
Friday, 2:30am - 3:20am E4
Friday, 3:30am - 4:20am E4 +1
HD SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Blaine is in fairly vanilla conjuring mode here, despite the title of a programme that uses big celebrities as stooges. Often filming inside his famous friends’ lovely houses, Blaine freaks out Margot Robbie with some cold reading, dumbfounds David Beckham by producing live animals in an unexpected way, and almost causes John Travolta’s facial expression to change with a genuinely impressive feat that combines sleight of hand with sword-swallowing. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence is the victim of a card trick that removes the prospect of manual fiddling by placing Blaine hundreds of miles away on the other end of a video phone chat.

The big finale is Blaine catching a bullet in a steel cup wedged between his teeth, live on stage in Las Vegas. Before that, there are a lot of discussions and trips to the dentist to convince us it’s all for real.

Summary

The illusionist returns to perform more of his signature brand of street magic, sparking baffled reactions from stars including David Beckham, Johnny Depp, Drake, Steph Curry, Dave Chappelle, John Travolta, Patrick Stewart, Emma Stone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Entertainment

Have Your Say What did you think of David Blaine: Beyond Magic?

view all comments (0)
ADVERTISEMENT

David Blaine: Electrified and his greatest ever stunts

We look back at some of his most noteworthy stunts throughout the years
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest TV News

EastEnders: wedding nightmare for Ronnie? See the brand-new pictures 6h ago
Emmerdale inferno for January 2017 – is Zak dead? 6h ago
Coronation Street: Maria’s prison ordeal – new details revealed! 6h ago
Monsters University: Freeview film of the day 6h ago