The Big Bang Theory

E9 of 24
Repeat

Tomorrow 6pm - 6:30pm E4
Tomorrow, 7pm - 7:30pm E4 +1
HD SUB AD
Review

Brian Posehn is rewarded with a reappearance as Amy’s geologist friend Bert, who makes genius manchild Sheldon green with jealousy. Lugubrious Bert wins a fellowship for a research paper that could help to locate extraterrestrial life – and Sheldon is even angrier when he realises how impressive Bert’s work is. It’s a situation that soon escalates into full-blown injury.

Meanwhile, Howard pays tribute to his scientific hero, Professor Stephen Hawking (another overdue return to the show). This being Howard, however, the accolade is in questionable taste...

On a roll right now, Big Bang shoots off hearty laughs while delivering comforting wisdom – in this case about professional jealousy, courtesy of the always mischievously funny Hawking.

Summary

Sheldon cannot contain his jealousy when he hears that his university colleague Bert has won a prestigious fellowship with an impressive grant. Elsewhere, Howard finds an old remote-controlled toy he made in the past, but the rest of the group do not seemed to be too impressed by it. Stephen Hawking guest stars.

Cast & Crew

Leonard Hofstadter Johnny Galecki
Sheldon Cooper Jim Parsons
Howard Wolowitz Simon Helberg
Raj Koothrappali Kunal Nayyar
Penny Kaley Cuoco
Sitcom

