Review

by Mark Braxton

Brian Posehn is rewarded with a reappearance as Amy’s geologist friend Bert, who makes genius manchild Sheldon green with jealousy. Lugubrious Bert wins a fellowship for a research paper that could help to locate extraterrestrial life – and Sheldon is even angrier when he realises how impressive Bert’s work is. It’s a situation that soon escalates into full-blown injury.



Meanwhile, Howard pays tribute to his scientific hero, Professor Stephen Hawking (another overdue return to the show). This being Howard, however, the accolade is in questionable taste...



On a roll right now, Big Bang shoots off hearty laughs while delivering comforting wisdom – in this case about professional jealousy, courtesy of the always mischievously funny Hawking.