The Big Bang Theory
E9 of 24
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
S10-E9 The Big Bang Theory: Festive Guests: The Geology Elevation
Tomorrow 6pm - 6:30pm
E4
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
7pm - 7:30pm
E4 +1
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Mark Braxton
Brian Posehn is rewarded with a reappearance as Amy’s geologist friend Bert, who makes genius manchild Sheldon green with jealousy. Lugubrious Bert wins a fellowship for a research paper that could help to locate extraterrestrial life – and Sheldon is even angrier when he realises how impressive Bert’s work is. It’s a situation that soon escalates into full-blown injury.
Meanwhile, Howard pays tribute to his scientific hero, Professor Stephen Hawking (another overdue return to the show). This being Howard, however, the accolade is in questionable taste...
On a roll right now, Big Bang shoots off hearty laughs while delivering comforting wisdom – in this case about professional jealousy, courtesy of the always mischievously funny Hawking.
Summary
Sheldon cannot contain his jealousy when he hears that his university colleague Bert has won a prestigious fellowship with an impressive grant. Elsewhere, Howard finds an old remote-controlled toy he made in the past, but the rest of the group do not seemed to be too impressed by it. Stephen Hawking guest stars.
Cast & Crew
Leonard Hofstadter
Johnny Galecki
Sheldon Cooper
Jim Parsons
Howard Wolowitz
Simon Helberg
Raj Koothrappali
Kunal Nayyar
Penny
Kaley Cuoco
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is working on a brand-new sitcom
After a decade playing Sheldon Cooper, the actor is going behind the scenes
Which Big Bang Theory character are you?
Rewind |
Is Sheldon Cooper getting his own Big Bang Theory prequel?
Kaley Cuoco's racy snap shows Big Bang Theory as you've never seen it before
$$$ |
The Big Bang Theory actors are the highest paid on US TV
Kaley Cuoco hints that The Big Bang Theory could end after season 10
Big Bang Theory cast share backstage pics as series 10 starts filming
Breaking Bad's Dean Norris to guest star on The Big Bang Theory
9 things Brits find confusing about Thanksgiving
24 Nov
What TV character were you born to play?
4 Aug
The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar really wants to play the first Indian Doctor
29 Jul
Which TV and film characters do you share a star sign with?
17 Jul