Watchlist
Live International Rugby Union
Episode
About
Episode Guide
England v Argentina
not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
Review
by
James Gill
Under Eddie Jones, England’s speed of thought and execution is remarkable after years of dour indecision. They should have more than enough to maul the Pumas.
Summary
England v Argentina (Kick-off 2.30pm). Coverage of the latest autumn international fixture at Twickenham, as England entertain the Pumas.
Sport
Have Your Say
What did you think of
England v Argentina
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
