Rick Stein's Long Weekends
E8 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
S1-E8 Cadiz
Review
by
Jane Rackham
The chef is in tapas heaven because the winding back streets of Cadiz in south-west Spain are stuffed with bars serving delicious morsels. He is inspired by a garlicky green rice dish, although he serves his version with added alioli. He also tastes an egg and tomato dish he describes as “Spain on a plate”, deciding to improve it with just a few additions.
For him, the real joy of visiting Cadiz is the fresh fish (especially tuna) and its churros (sugary fried-dough treats), which are reputed to be the best in all of Andalusia. Of course he tries both.
Summary
The chef heads to Cadiz in Spain, where he samples two of the city's most revered culinary stars - fresh tuna and Manzanilla sherry. Rick is captivated by the narrow winding streets as he walks in the footsteps of the ancient Phoenician and Arab traders, whose influence on the city can still be seen to this day. Back home, he prepares flamenco eggs and Arroz verde, made from green rice with garlic, parsley, clams and prawns, producing the vibrant colours of the Spanish flag.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Rick Stein
Director
David Pritchard
Producer
David Pritchard
Food
Full Episode Guide
