Review

by Jane Rackham

The chef is in tapas heaven because the winding back streets of Cadiz in south-west Spain are stuffed with bars serving delicious morsels. He is inspired by a garlicky green rice dish, although he serves his version with added alioli. He also tastes an egg and tomato dish he describes as “Spain on a plate”, deciding to improve it with just a few additions.



For him, the real joy of visiting Cadiz is the fresh fish (especially tuna) and its churros (sugary fried-dough treats), which are reputed to be the best in all of Andalusia. Of course he tries both.