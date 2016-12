Review

by David Butcher

Victoria Coren Mitchell is never short of a quip or elaborate diversion on Only Connect, but when she comes on QI she sometimes seems to go… quiet. Tonight, she sits gnomically for much of the show, as if biding her time, but then makes her move, getting one of the biggest laughs of the night simply by taking a swig of wine.At the other extreme is Gyles Brandreth, who gets some ribbing for his long-windedness and twice embarks on the foothills of anecdotes that he never gets to finish (“I was hosting the British funeral directors awards…”).In terms of obscure knowledge, we hear about the perils of Pen Island (think about it), the proposal for a 99p coin and the poor Olympic gold medallist whose name nobody knows.