QI
E5 of 16
About
Episode Guide
S14-E5 Not Nearly
Review
by
David Butcher
Victoria Coren Mitchell is never short of a quip or elaborate diversion on Only Connect, but when she comes on
QI
she sometimes seems to go… quiet. Tonight, she sits gnomically for much of the show, as if biding her time, but then makes her move, getting one of the biggest laughs of the night simply by taking a swig of wine.
At the other extreme is Gyles Brandreth, who gets some ribbing for his long-windedness and twice embarks on the foothills of anecdotes that he never gets to finish (“I was hosting the British funeral directors awards…”).
In terms of obscure knowledge, we hear about the perils of Pen Island (think about it), the proposal for a 99p coin and the poor Olympic gold medallist whose name nobody knows.
Summary
Gyles Brandreth, Victoria Coren Mitchell and Jimmy Carr join regular panellist Alan Davies and host Sandi Toksvig to contemplate the theme of `not nearly'. As usual, correctness and even intelligence go out of the window in this quiz, in which the questions are so difficult points are awarded for the answers its questionmaster finds most interesting.
Cast & Crew
Panellist
Sandi Toksvig
Panellist
Alan Davies
Panellist
Gyles Brandreth
Panellist
Victoria Coren Mitchell
Panellist
Jimmy Carr
Director
Ian Lorimer
Producer
John Lloyd
Producer
Piers Fletcher
Entertainment
Comedy
