QI

E5 of 16
S14-E5 Not Nearly

Victoria Coren Mitchell is never short of a quip or elaborate diversion on Only Connect, but when she comes on QI she sometimes seems to go… quiet. Tonight, she sits gnomically for much of the show, as if biding her time, but then makes her move, getting one of the biggest laughs of the night simply by taking a swig of wine.

At the other extreme is Gyles Brandreth, who gets some ribbing for his long-windedness and twice embarks on the foothills of anecdotes that he never gets to finish (“I was hosting the British funeral directors awards…”).

In terms of obscure knowledge, we hear about the perils of Pen Island (think about it), the proposal for a 99p coin and the poor Olympic gold medallist whose name nobody knows.

Gyles Brandreth, Victoria Coren Mitchell and Jimmy Carr join regular panellist Alan Davies and host Sandi Toksvig to contemplate the theme of `not nearly'. As usual, correctness and even intelligence go out of the window in this quiz, in which the questions are so difficult points are awarded for the answers its questionmaster finds most interesting.

Cast & Crew

Panellist Sandi Toksvig
Panellist Alan Davies
Panellist Gyles Brandreth
Panellist Victoria Coren Mitchell
Panellist Jimmy Carr
Director Ian Lorimer
Producer John Lloyd
Producer Piers Fletcher
