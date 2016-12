Review

by David Brown

So, are we a fan of EastEnders ’s shift to slow-burn storylines? It’s been a good few months since new boss Sean O’Connor took over and the results have been mixed. I, for one, have appreciated the longer, more dialogue-heavy scenes. But I haven’t half missed that sense of cliffhanger urgency that compels you to watch the next episode. And some of the day-to-day concerns (yes, I’m talking bin collections here) haven’t felt plotline-worthy.But what remain strong are the performances: particularly Danny-Boy Hatchard as the beleaguered Lee, who is currently crumbling under life’s pressures. Will the truth come out after Whitney confronts him about his actions on Thursday?