EastEnders
E5391
About
Episode Guide
Episode 5391
Review
by
David Brown
So, are we a fan of
EastEnders
’s shift to slow-burn storylines? It’s been a good few months since new boss Sean O’Connor took over and the results have been mixed. I, for one, have appreciated the longer, more dialogue-heavy scenes. But I haven’t half missed that sense of cliffhanger urgency that compels you to watch the next episode. And some of the day-to-day concerns (yes, I’m talking bin collections here) haven’t felt plotline-worthy.
But what remain strong are the performances: particularly Danny-Boy Hatchard as the beleaguered Lee, who is currently crumbling under life’s pressures. Will the truth come out after Whitney confronts him about his actions on Thursday?
Summary
Whitney confronts Lee about his whereabouts yesterday - will the truth finally come out? Denise confides in Phil about everything that has been going on, Dot attends the doctor's appointment to find out how serious her eyesight problems are, and the residents learn which role they are playing in A Christmas Carol.
Cast & Crew
Whitney Carter
Shona McGarty
Lee Carter
Danny-Boy Hatchard
Denise Fox
Diane Parish
Phil Mitchell
Steve McFadden
Dot Branning
June Brown
Director
Rick Platt
Executive Producer
Sean O'Connor
Writer
Sarah Hooper
Soap
Full Episode Guide
