The Graham Norton Show

A show full of heroes tonight, or the actors playing them. Chesley Sullenberger III, known to friends as Sully, was the pilot who in 2009 crash-landed his passenger jet in the Hudson river after a flock of birds disabled both engines. Now Tom Hanks – who else? – plays him in the Clint Eastwood film, Sully, and shares anecdotes on the sofa.

Gemma Arterton is on hand to talk about playing Joan of Arc in George Bernard Shaw’s play, Saint Joan, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses the role of US whistleblower Edward Snowden in Oliver Stone’s new film.

We also hear from Britain’s greatest-ever distance runner, Mo Farah, plus there's music from Olly Murs.

Summary

Graham is joined by actors Tom Hanks, Gemma Arterton and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who discuss their roles in Sully, Saint Joan and Snowden respectively. Four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah is the week's guest from outside the acting establishment, and Olly Murs provides the music with his new song Grow Up.

Cast & Crew

Host Graham Norton
Guest Tom Hanks
Guest Gemma Arterton
Guest Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Guest Mo Farah
Musical Guest Olly Murs
Director Steve Smith
Executive Producer Graham Stuart
Series Producer Jon Magnusson
Entertainment Comedy

