Review

by David Butcher

A show full of heroes tonight, or the actors playing them. Chesley Sullenberger III, known to friends as Sully, was the pilot who in 2009 crash-landed his passenger jet in the Hudson river after a flock of birds disabled both engines. Now Tom Hanks – who else? – plays him in the Clint Eastwood film, Sully, and shares anecdotes on the sofa.



Gemma Arterton is on hand to talk about playing Joan of Arc in George Bernard Shaw’s play, Saint Joan, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses the role of US whistleblower Edward Snowden in Oliver Stone’s new film.



We also hear from Britain’s greatest-ever distance runner, Mo Farah, plus there's music from Olly Murs.

