We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
The Graham Norton Show
E8 of 19
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Series 20-Episode 8
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
David Butcher
A show full of heroes tonight, or the actors playing them. Chesley Sullenberger III, known to friends as Sully, was the pilot who in 2009 crash-landed his passenger jet in the Hudson river after a flock of birds disabled both engines. Now Tom Hanks – who else? – plays him in the Clint Eastwood film, Sully, and shares anecdotes on the sofa.
Gemma Arterton is on hand to talk about playing Joan of Arc in George Bernard Shaw’s play, Saint Joan, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses the role of US whistleblower Edward Snowden in Oliver Stone’s new film.
We also hear from Britain’s greatest-ever distance runner, Mo Farah, plus there's music from Olly Murs.
Summary
Graham is joined by actors Tom Hanks, Gemma Arterton and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who discuss their roles in Sully, Saint Joan and Snowden respectively. Four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah is the week's guest from outside the acting establishment, and Olly Murs provides the music with his new song Grow Up.
Cast & Crew
Host
Graham Norton
Guest
Tom Hanks
Guest
Gemma Arterton
Guest
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Guest
Mo Farah
Musical Guest
Olly Murs
Director
Steve Smith
Executive Producer
Graham Stuart
Series Producer
Jon Magnusson
see more
Entertainment
Comedy
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Graham Norton Show
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Graham Norton’s big red chair is getting a spin-off
A one-off special will go behind the scenes
Chris Pratt tried a magic trick on The Graham Norton Show and completely screwed it up
Rosamund Pike practised Gone Girl sex scenes with a Dora the Explorer doll
Wizards unite! Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch together is actually spellbinding
Why Will Smith is the ultimate chat show guest
Graham Norton quits Twitter, says it's "not a happy world"
Charlie Sheen has a story about Donald Trump's cufflinks that "says a lot about the man"
Tom Hiddleston hasn't completely ruled out a sequel to The Night Manager
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Christmas 2016: best TV on today, Friday 23rd December
21 Dec
Anna Kendrick is a massive Bake Off fan - loves Mel, Sue and Mary but Paul Hollywood, not so much
30 Sep
Daniel Radcliffe to kick off new series of The Graham Norton Show
15 Sep
Top Gear's Chris Evans says "just pay us less" ahead of BBC White Paper publication
12 May