Series 1-Episode 1
Review
by
Alison Graham
Though David Walliams is probably best known as a wildly successful children’s author and the judge on a family-friendly talent show, make sure the little ones are in bed before you switch on Walliams & Friend – this is definitely not for them.
After a pilot episode last Christmas where Joanna Lumley was the “friend” of the title, this new series features a new guest every week. It starts with Jack Whitehall, who’s a gifted comic actor given to looking as if he’s going to corpse at any moment.
Though the individual sketches go on too long, there’s some patchily funny, if deliciously filthy and highly inappropriate comedy business with Whitehall as Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock – and Walliams as a guilty-looking Dr Watson.
Elsewhere the Chuckle Brothers, The Bill’s DCI Burnside (Christopher Ellison) and Bob Carolgees pop up in a spoof of Big Brother – Celebrity Slammer.
Summary
Sketch show in which David Walliams is joined by a different guest to create a new double act, beginning with comedian and actor Jack Whitehall. Featuring the duo's inappropriate take on Holmes and Watson, the world's worst dating show contestant, and the launch of Britain's cruellest reality TV show Celebrity Slammer' in which David finds himself locked up with the Chuckle Brothers.
Cast & Crew
Host
David Walliams
Guest
Jack Whitehall
Director
Matt Lipsey
Producer
Sarah Fraser
Writer
David Walliams
Writer
The Dawson Bros
Comedy
Arts
Christmas 2016: best TV on today, Friday 23rd December
Don't miss Walliams & Friend, Stella, The Windsors, Strictly Len Goodman and The Graham Norton Show
Harry Enfield makes a very convincing Queen Elizabeth in David Walliams sketch Who Does...
How David Walliams recruited Sheridan Smith, Jack Whitehall and Harry Enfield for his show
Watch |
David Walliams spoofs Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock
David Walliams sketch show Walliams And Friend will return with Sheridan Smith and Hugh...
Joanna Lumley to help David Walliams revive the British television sketch show
Saint Joan review: Hayley Atwell is radiant as Joan of Arc ★★★
2h ago
Poldark producers line up new heroic historical drama The Lymond Chronicles
3h ago
David Walliams to launch brand new entertainment series The Nightly Show for ITV
25 Nov
What did you think of Walliams and Friend?
24 Dec