Junior Bake Off

E15 of 15
S4-E15 The Final - Day Two
S4-E15 The Final - Day Two

Sun 1 Jan 8:30pm - 9pm CBBC
Tue 3 Jan, 4:30pm - 5pm CBBC
Review

The three finalists take on their final Showstopper – a layered cake to serve at a royal garden party – before one will be crowned champion.

Summary

For the final Showstopper the three remaining contestants have to create a layered cake fit to serve at a royal garden party, with their friends and family gathered outside to support them and discover who will walk off with the title.

Cast & Crew

Judge Allegra McEvedy
Judge Nadiya Hussain
Presenter Sam Nixon
Presenter Mark Rhodes
Director Tony Grech-Smith
Executive Producer Susanne Rock
Childrens Food

Nadiya Hussain revealed as Junior Bake Off judge

The Great British Bake Off 2015 winner is set to star in the CBBC series
