Junior Bake Off
E15 of 15
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S4-E15 The Final - Day Two
Sun 1 Jan 8:30pm - 9pm
CBBC
See Repeats
Tue 3 Jan,
4:30pm - 5pm
CBBC
HD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Sarah Carson
The three finalists take on their final Showstopper – a layered cake to serve at a royal garden party – before one will be crowned champion.
Summary
For the final Showstopper the three remaining contestants have to create a layered cake fit to serve at a royal garden party, with their friends and family gathered outside to support them and discover who will walk off with the title.
Cast & Crew
Judge
Allegra McEvedy
Judge
Nadiya Hussain
Presenter
Sam Nixon
Presenter
Mark Rhodes
Director
Tony Grech-Smith
Executive Producer
Susanne Rock
see more
Childrens
Food
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Final - Day Two
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
Nadiya Hussain revealed as Junior Bake Off judge
The Great British Bake Off 2015 winner is set to star in the CBBC series
