Review

by David Crawford

If you can remember raving in the 80s, you weren’t there. Handily Chelsea Louise Berlin has kept the flyers for every rave she attended as aides-mémoire. It’s an eye-popping collection.



Pop-culture curios abound as the Antiques Roadshow for music fans concludes with the 80s and 90s. Unlike AR, the value placed on fans’ treasured mementos here is not monetary but sentimental, reviving memories of the transformative effect of music in their youth (though a rare Oasis demo tape is given a supersonic price tag).



While some of those memories are of necking ecstasy in a field off the M1, this is cosy muso nostalgia; at times presenter and 90s girl Lauren Laverne gets misty-eyed herself. Expect talk of raves, Britpop and Take That, plus a sweet splicing of Spice Girls’ Wannabe with home movies of girls mimicking their idols.