People's History of Pop
E4 of 5
About
Episode Guide
S1-E4 1986-1996 All Together Now
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Crawford
If you can remember raving in the 80s, you weren’t there. Handily Chelsea Louise Berlin has kept the flyers for every rave she attended as aides-mémoire. It’s an eye-popping collection.
Pop-culture curios abound as the Antiques Roadshow for music fans concludes with the 80s and 90s. Unlike AR, the value placed on fans’ treasured mementos here is not monetary but sentimental, reviving memories of the transformative effect of music in their youth (though a rare Oasis demo tape is given a supersonic price tag).
While some of those memories are of necking ecstasy in a field off the M1, this is cosy muso nostalgia; at times presenter and 90s girl Lauren Laverne gets misty-eyed herself. Expect talk of raves, Britpop and Take That, plus a sweet splicing of Spice Girls’ Wannabe with home movies of girls mimicking their idols.
Summary
Lauren Laverne celebrates music from 1986-1996 that had the power to unite fans like never before, which started with a move away from the mainstream towards alternative music scenes. The episode looks back at the influential acid house wave that hit in 1988, the burgeoning UK hip-hop scene, and finally turns to the massive pop bands that exploded on the music scene, such as Take That and Spice Girls.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Lauren Laverne
Director
Zoe Jewell
Executive Producer
Steve Condie
Series Producer
Zoe Jewell
Music
Full Episode Guide
