Review

by Jane Rackham

Leeds Castle – nothing to do with the Yorkshire city, this is in Kent – is unusual in that its history was shaped not by men but by women. Six queens of England claimed or were gifted the place, while it twice became a prison for women accused of witchcraft. In the 1930s Lady Baillie transformed it into the most glamorous party house, with guests including Hollywood stars, plus Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming.



Dan Jones paints a fascinating portrait of the castle’s satisfyingly obscure past, which makes it all the more disconcerting when he describes in detail what it was like being burnt at the stake. Who knew it involved fire?