We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
More
Christmas
TV Festival
GOSH
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Secrets of Great British Castles
E4 of 6
About
Episode Guide
S2-E4 Leeds Castle
not currently available
Add this to your watchlist to find out when it is available via broadcast or catch-up.
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Leeds Castle – nothing to do with the Yorkshire city, this is in Kent – is unusual in that its history was shaped not by men but by women. Six queens of England claimed or were gifted the place, while it twice became a prison for women accused of witchcraft. In the 1930s Lady Baillie transformed it into the most glamorous party house, with guests including Hollywood stars, plus Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming.
Dan Jones paints a fascinating portrait of the castle’s satisfyingly obscure past, which makes it all the more disconcerting when he describes in detail what it was like being burnt at the stake. Who knew it involved fire?
Summary
Dan Jones explores the 900-year history of Leeds Castle in Kent, from its origins as a royal Saxon family's manor and Norman stronghold to the private property of six medieval queens, a Tudor palace, a Jacobean country house and a Georgian mansion. Its last owner, Lady Olive Baillie, made it a centre of lavish hospitality for leading politicians, international royalty and film stars. When she died in 1974, she bequeathed the castle and grounds to a specially created charitable trust so that future generations could enjoy her home.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Dan Jones
Director
Ciara Bresnihan
Director
Fiona Fahy
Director
Gerry Hoban
Executive Producer
Billy McGrath
Executive Producer
Abigail Adams
Producer
Ciara Bresnihan
Producer
Fiona Fahy
see more
History
Documentary
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Leeds Castle
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest TV News
Saint Joan review: Hayley Atwell is radiant as Joan of Arc ★★★
2h ago
Poldark producers line up new heroic historical drama The Lymond Chronicles
3h ago
Could Miranda Hart and her mother be the new Bake Off presenters?
4h ago
Top 50 Netflix movies available now
6h ago