Fantastic Beasts and JK Rowling's Wizarding World
Repeat
Tuesday 5:40pm - 6:40pm
ITV, UTV, ITVHD London, ITVHD Yorkshire, ITVHD Border, ITVHD West, ITVHD Westcountry, STV
See Repeats
Tuesday,
6:40pm - 7:40pm
ITV +1, STV + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
Catch Up
Review
by
Mark Braxton
Warwick “Professor Flitwick” Davis explores the popularity of the Harry Potter universe and meets the cast of the new spin-off film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Summary
Warwick Davis explores the popularity of JK Rowling's fantasy sagas, with access to the cast and creators of her new film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He meets star Eddie Redmayne on the set of the new movie and catches up with the author at the world premiere in New York.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Warwick Davis
Contributor
JK Rowling
Contributor
Eddie Redmayne
Director
Leo Burley
Executive Producer
Emma Hindley
Producer
Leo Burley
Documentary
