Summary

Warwick Davis explores the popularity of JK Rowling's fantasy sagas, with access to the cast and creators of her new film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He meets star Eddie Redmayne on the set of the new movie and catches up with the author at the world premiere in New York.