Review

by Alison Graham

This is such fun, and fascinating, too. You might think that art buyers are reticent types, and though that’s largely the case in Britain and America, in burgeoning Asia everyone is delighted to talk about money.



There’s an electronics billionaire who happily gives the camera access to a handful of his many homes, including one where he has a Warhol in a walk-in wardrobe.



And though times might be tight for the art market, there’s still a lot of excitement at a Christie’s sale in Hong Kong over a huge urn used for years as an umbrella stand that’s Ming dynasty and worth a mint. “All you need to do is not drop it,” says the Christie’s expert, wryly.