Review

by David Butcher

Watching this set of profiles made me feel bad I had never heard of Sir Kenneth Grange. Have you? He was responsible for the design of a stunning range of everyday objects, including the reassuringly solid Kenwood Chef mixer, the Kodak Instamatic camera, the Intercity 125 – and disposable razors.



There are interesting anecdotes here from Grange and other design veterans, such as Margaret Calvert, who describes how her road-sign typefaces were tested by mounting them on top of a car and driving towards testers to see at what distance they became legible. Andrew Ritchie recalls the origins of the Brompton Bike (“I was not a natural business man”) and Sir Terence Conran recalls changing Britain’s sleeping (and other) habits with the introduction of the duvet.

