Review

by David Crawford

The hulking, dreadlocked head of a reggae sound system is an unlikely poster boy for Thatcher’s Britain. But Jazzie B grew his Soul II Soul sound system into a global brand with help from the government’s Enterprise Allowance Scheme.



He presents this trip down memory lane, which highlights the dichotomy of how he took advantage of the opportunities of the 80s to build a hugely successful collective at a time of rampant individualism. He’s amusing about how, throughout the turmoil of the era – riots, unemployment, police harassment – he always wanted to hit the mainstream: “We aspired to the Wimpy bar, we wanted to eat chips.”