This clash will be about which side can end their year on a high. Both sides have not been the same since the World Cup; all the more reason to play fast and furious this evening.

Summary

Wales v South Africa (Kick-off 5.30pm). John Inverdale presents coverage of the final autumn international fixture of 2016 for both sides, which takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The home team famously ground out a 12-6 victory over the Springboks two years ago, but their most recent meeting finished in an agonising 23-19 defeat in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham last year. With commentary by Eddie Butler, Martyn Williams and Brian Moore.