Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
James Gill
This clash will be about which side can end their year on a high. Both sides have not been the same since the World Cup; all the more reason to play fast and furious this evening.
Summary
Wales v South Africa (Kick-off 5.30pm). John Inverdale presents coverage of the final autumn international fixture of 2016 for both sides, which takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The home team famously ground out a 12-6 victory over the Springboks two years ago, but their most recent meeting finished in an agonising 23-19 defeat in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Twickenham last year. With commentary by Eddie Butler, Martyn Williams and Brian Moore.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
John Inverdale
Commentator
Eddie Butler
Commentator
Martyn Williams
Commentator
Brian Moore
Director
Matthew Griffiths
Editor
Richard Hughes
Sport
What time is England v Australia rugby live on TV?
Find out where and when you can watch England and Eddie Jones' final match of the season
England v Fiji live | How did head coach Eddie Jones turn England into winners?
Meet Eddie Jones, the Australian plotting to save English rugby
Clive Woodward: One tweet could cost England the Rugby World Cup
Will Greenwood: I won the Rugby World Cup but nothing comes close to Aguero's Manchester...
England Rugby head coach Stuart Lancaster: "I don't pick cynical players"
Stuart Lancaster: from PE teacher to England Rugby Head Coach
