Series 2-Episode 2
Review
by
David Butcher
Jamie Theakston and Hugh Bonneville are on tonight’s show – but only by text. They respond to the message McIntyre sends out on guest Alexander Armstrong’s phone in Celebrity Send to All, accusing them of having bad breath. (Bonneville texts back, “You are a true friend. I’ll get on to the hygienist first thing.”)
Just as enjoyable is the host mocking Armstrong for the posh names in his contacts list, including Octavius Black and Will Browne-Swinburne. It’s another terrific show, with an amazing surprise played on audience member Doreen, who takes part in a game not realising it will involve meeting her pen pal of 71 years for the first time. And the Unexpected Star of the Show is all of 12 years old.
Summary
The lively comedian hosts another Saturday night revue at London's Theatre Royal on Drury Lane. This week, he is joined by fellow funnyman Russell Howard, and invites all-American pop-rock quintet OneRepublic to perform on stage. An audience member approaching her 80th birthday receives the shock of her life when she plays Soap or Nope, and Pointless host Alexander Armstrong risks handing over his phone to Michael in Celebrity Send to All. Plus, the host goes undercover as he plots to spring a surprise on the youngest Unexpected Star yet.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Michael McIntyre
Performer
Russell Howard
Guest
Alexander Armstrong
Performer
OneRepublic
Director
Chris Howe
Executive Producer
Dan Baldwin
Executive Producer
Claire Horton
Series Producer
Christian Fletcher
Entertainment
Comedy
Music
