Review

by David Butcher

Jamie Theakston and Hugh Bonneville are on tonight’s show – but only by text. They respond to the message McIntyre sends out on guest Alexander Armstrong’s phone in Celebrity Send to All, accusing them of having bad breath. (Bonneville texts back, “You are a true friend. I’ll get on to the hygienist first thing.”)



Just as enjoyable is the host mocking Armstrong for the posh names in his contacts list, including Octavius Black and Will Browne-Swinburne. It’s another terrific show, with an amazing surprise played on audience member Doreen, who takes part in a game not realising it will involve meeting her pen pal of 71 years for the first time. And the Unexpected Star of the Show is all of 12 years old.