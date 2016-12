Review

by Alison Graham

Uh-oh, Casualty does a concept. These can be very hit and miss, like that odd film noir episode from last year. Tonight Holby City Hospital goes Wizard of Oz. I can’t even begin to explain, I will leave that to Dorothy herself, Charlie “We’re not in Kansas any more” Fairhead.It’s all very strange – the emergency department fills with some unpleasant people, a load of stoners who’ve been rescued from a smoky disco. The ED staff, meanwhile, after a very bad management appraisal, have been told to buck up their ideas. Particularly the perpetually sullen Louise, described by Jacob with exquisite clarity as “face-ache”. And David has to search for the hero inside himself.