Casualty
E13
About
Episode Guide
S31-E13 Not In Holby Anymore
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Alison Graham
Uh-oh,
Casualty
does a concept. These can be very hit and miss, like that odd film noir episode from last year. Tonight Holby City Hospital goes Wizard of Oz. I can’t even begin to explain, I will leave that to Dorothy herself, Charlie “We’re not in Kansas any more” Fairhead.
It’s all very strange – the emergency department fills with some unpleasant people, a load of stoners who’ve been rescued from a smoky disco. The ED staff, meanwhile, after a very bad management appraisal, have been told to buck up their ideas. Particularly the perpetually sullen Louise, described by Jacob with exquisite clarity as “face-ache”. And David has to search for the hero inside himself.
Summary
After a disappointing review, Jacob, Charlie and Duffy decide to challenge the team, questioning if Noel, Louise and David have the heart, brains and courage to do their jobs. Meanwhile, Alicia writes Ethan a touching biography for his online dating profile. But does any other woman understand him like she does?
Cast & Crew
Jacob Masters
Charles Venn
David Hide
Jason Durr
Charlie Fairhead
Derek Thompson
Louise Tyler
Azuka Oforka
Noel Garcia
Tony Marshall
Caleb Knight
Richard Winsor
Alicia Munroe
Chelsea Halfpenny
Dylan Keogh
William Beck
Ethan Hardy
George Rainsford
Iain Dean
Michael Stevenson
Lisa `Duffy' Duffin
Cathy Shipton
Jez Andrews
Lloyd Everitt
Elle Gardner
Jaye Griffiths
Max Walker
Jamie Davis
Sebastian Grayling
Rik Makarem
Dan Gibney
Cesare Taurasi
Kyle Jenkyns
Danny Szam
Stu Jenkins
Barney Taylor
Owen Cooke
Adam Deacon
Natalie Stubbs
Leonie Elliott
George Porter
Andy de la Tour
Director
Matthew Evans
Producer
Gail Evans
Writer
Simon Norman
Drama
Soap
Full Episode Guide
