Casualty

E13
S31-E13 Not In Holby Anymore

Review

Uh-oh, Casualty does a concept. These can be very hit and miss, like that odd film noir episode from last year. Tonight Holby City Hospital goes Wizard of Oz. I can’t even begin to explain, I will leave that to Dorothy herself, Charlie “We’re not in Kansas any more” Fairhead.

It’s all very strange – the emergency department fills with some unpleasant people, a load of stoners who’ve been rescued from a smoky disco. The ED staff, meanwhile, after a very bad management appraisal, have been told to buck up their ideas. Particularly the perpetually sullen Louise, described by Jacob with exquisite clarity as “face-ache”. And David has to search for the hero inside himself.

Summary

After a disappointing review, Jacob, Charlie and Duffy decide to challenge the team, questioning if Noel, Louise and David have the heart, brains and courage to do their jobs. Meanwhile, Alicia writes Ethan a touching biography for his online dating profile. But does any other woman understand him like she does?

Cast & Crew

Jacob Masters Charles Venn
David Hide Jason Durr
Charlie Fairhead Derek Thompson
Louise Tyler Azuka Oforka
Noel Garcia Tony Marshall
Caleb Knight Richard Winsor
Alicia Munroe Chelsea Halfpenny
Dylan Keogh William Beck
Ethan Hardy George Rainsford
Iain Dean Michael Stevenson
Lisa `Duffy' Duffin Cathy Shipton
Jez Andrews Lloyd Everitt
Elle Gardner Jaye Griffiths
Max Walker Jamie Davis
Sebastian Grayling Rik Makarem
Dan Gibney Cesare Taurasi
Kyle Jenkyns Danny Szam
Stu Jenkins Barney Taylor
Owen Cooke Adam Deacon
Natalie Stubbs Leonie Elliott
George Porter Andy de la Tour
Director Matthew Evans
Producer Gail Evans
Writer Simon Norman
Drama Soap

What did you think of Not In Holby Anymore?

